Notebook | Jets OC Frank Reich: The 'Quintessential' Jets Fan Growing Up

Harrison Phillips Likes 'Position Flexibility' on D-Line

In addition to holdovers Harrison Phillips (6-3, 307), Jowon Briggs (6-1, 313), Mazi Smith (6-3, 337) and Payton Page (6-4, 300) GM Darren Mougey reinforced and bulked up the Jets' defensive interior in the NFL Draft and free agency.

"It's not often a 310-pound D-tackle is a smaller D-tackle in your room," D-tackle Harrison Phillips said, speaking about himself, after Tuesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "I don't know everyone's weight, but I think I'm on the lighter side of our guys."

The Jets selected DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (6-5, 315) in Round 4. In free agency, the Green & White added David Onyemata (6-3, 300), and they also traded for T'Vondre Sweat (6-4, 366). Second-year DT Jack Heflin (6-4, 304) signed a reserve/future contract in February and has had several impressive reps this summer.

"What I do like is that we have a ton of position flexibility," Phillips said. "Even though we have some large people, they have different skill sets, and it's going to do a lot for us. This is a matchup league. I know you hear that more on how running backs and tight ends fit up with linebackers or corners versus receivers, but it's the same thing in the trenches.