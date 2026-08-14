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Geno Smith Won't Play vs. Buccaneers in Preseason Opener

Jets Veteran QB Held Out with Ankle Soreness; Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Will Make His First NFL Start

Aug 14, 2026 at 07:05 PM
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by Eric Allen & Amanda Vogt
New York Jets 2026 Training Camp Joint Practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 12, 2026 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (New York Jets Photo).

The Jets and the Buccaneers will get their preseasons underway Friday evening at MetLife Stadium.

While most of the Jets' starters are expected to play, head coach Aaron Glenn announced in a pregame interview on WCBS that QB Geno Smith won't be in the lineup due to ankle soreness.

"Keeping him out for precautionary [reasons], but he'll be just fine," Glenn told Otis Livingston on WCBS.

Glenn said rookie Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson, will start for the Green & White. "He gets a chance to go against a good defense so this will be a good challenge for him."

"Being able to have a lot of games under my belt has definitely helped, but it's a new level," Klubnik said following Wednesday's practice. "It's a new level and everything's faster, everything's quicker. You got to think faster pre-snap, post-snap, and that's a transition, for sure. But I think it definitely has helped me and I think maybe I'll step on the field and go play quarterback."

Smith participated in both Jets-Buccaneers joint practices at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center but will be held out for precautionary reasons. Listed as No. 2 on the unofficial depth chart, Klubnik will enter in the first quarter and could see a good chunk of action before the Jets turn to either Bailey Zappe or Brady Cook.

Klubnik (6-2, 207) went 26-14 as a starter at Clemson while becoming the fifth Tigers QB to start 40 games. In 12 starts last season, he competed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,943 yards with 16 TDs and 6 INTs.

"A lot of growing for him to do when it comes to being a quarterback in the NFL, but I think the one thing that he does – he takes on the challenge," HC Aaron Glenn said of Klubnik. "He has this trait about himself that whenever he does make a mistake – he doesn't go down, at all. His mental is still, listen I'm going to continue to try not to force ball  but be aggressive with the ball. But you can't be reckless. That's one thing that he's learning in this league."

In addition to Smith, several other Jets are dealing with injuries and aren't expected to play. That list includes CB D'Angelo Ponds (calf strain), TE Kenyon Sadiq (hernia), LB Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), edge Joseph Ossai (hamstring), RB Isaiah Davis (knee), VJ Payne (bone bruise), CB Qwant'tez Stiggers (concussion protocol),  CB Nahshon Wright (hip body) and DT Mazi Smith (hamstring).  DT T'Vondre Sweat (hamstring) and edge Tyler Baron (knee) remain on the Active Non-Football Injury (NFI) PUP list and  the Active PUP list, respectively.

Pregame Photos | Jets vs Buccaneers | Preseason Week 1

See the Jets on the field for warmups before their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.

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