Geno Smith Won't Play vs. Buccaneers in Preseason Opener

The Jets and the Buccaneers will get their preseasons underway Friday evening at MetLife Stadium.

While most of the Jets' starters are expected to play, head coach Aaron Glenn announced in a pregame interview on WCBS that QB Geno Smith won't be in the lineup due to ankle soreness.

"Keeping him out for precautionary [reasons], but he'll be just fine," Glenn told Otis Livingston on WCBS.

Glenn said rookie Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick from Clemson, will start for the Green & White. "He gets a chance to go against a good defense so this will be a good challenge for him."

"Being able to have a lot of games under my belt has definitely helped, but it's a new level," Klubnik said following Wednesday's practice. "It's a new level and everything's faster, everything's quicker. You got to think faster pre-snap, post-snap, and that's a transition, for sure. But I think it definitely has helped me and I think maybe I'll step on the field and go play quarterback."

Smith participated in both Jets-Buccaneers joint practices at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center but will be held out for precautionary reasons. Listed as No. 2 on the unofficial depth chart, Klubnik will enter in the first quarter and could see a good chunk of action before the Jets turn to either Bailey Zappe or Brady Cook.

Klubnik (6-2, 207) went 26-14 as a starter at Clemson while becoming the fifth Tigers QB to start 40 games. In 12 starts last season, he competed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,943 yards with 16 TDs and 6 INTs.

"A lot of growing for him to do when it comes to being a quarterback in the NFL, but I think the one thing that he does – he takes on the challenge," HC Aaron Glenn said of Klubnik. "He has this trait about himself that whenever he does make a mistake – he doesn't go down, at all. His mental is still, listen I'm going to continue to try not to force ball but be aggressive with the ball. But you can't be reckless. That's one thing that he's learning in this league."