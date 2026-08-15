Jets Rookie Mory Bamba 'Showed Off,' Says HC Aaron Glenn, in Friday Pro Debut

Bamba had 4 pass defenses in the first 30 minutes, all coming in the second quarter and one breaking up a potential TD pass in the end zone.

As AG said, we've got make sure that we mention the fact that the Buccaneers didn't play their first two QBs, Baker Mayfield and Jake Browning, and went with first-year QB Connor Bazelak for the first half. Also, Bamba's game is no guarantee of success to come in the two remaining summer games or the regular season, for which he would have to make the active roster. But his Friday stat line produced several outstanding distinctions.

Personal — Bamba's 4 pass defenses came in a little more than eight minutes of that second quarter. By comparison, as a BYU redshirt senior, he had 4 PDS for the entire 14-game season, or some 840 minutes. For his four-season career with the Cougars, he had 9 PDs in 36 games.

League Preseason — Bamba is the only NFL player in the last three preseasons and one of just 7 NFL players since 2017 to record at least 4 PDs in a game. This is only the 10th preseason that TruMedia.com has been tracking preseason statistics. The 4 PDs also tied for the most by all undrafted rookies in that span.