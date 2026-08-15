3 Standout Players From Jets-Buccaneers Preseason Game

The Jets concluded their week by facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Friday night in their first preseason game of the year. The veterans saw limited action, paving the way for the young members of the Green & White to play valuable minutes.

Here's three players who stood out:

QB Cade Klubnik

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik led the offense to two scoring drives in his NFL debut. On Thursday, head coach Aaron Glenn told him he would be making the start with Geno Smith dealing with a sore ankle.

Klubnik, who became only the third rookie QB in Jets history to start a preseason opener, completed 5-of-7 passes for 56 yards, connecting twice with TE Mason Taylor and WR Garrett Wilson, and once to WR Omar Cooper Jr.

"Although I'm a young player, I think that I'm poised," Klubnik said. "We put some drives together, that was fun and, you know, I still made some mistakes out there. Being able to learn from those and respond from those quickly and have my teammates kind of have my back whenever those did happen, that was good to see."

Glenn was impressed with how he operated, considering Klubnik hadn't had many reps with the first-team offense prior to kickoff. Klubnik completed his first three passes before missing a short connection on the left side.