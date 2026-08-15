Jets-Bucs Game Recap | Green & White Starters Play Well in 24-16 Loss

After two joint practices earlier this week, the Jets kicked off their three-week preseason slate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Friday night. Both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield were spectators during the summer opener.
Cade Klubnik became the third rookie quarterback in Jets history to make a start in preseason opener as Smith (ankle soreness) was held out for precautionary reasons and led two scoring drives in his two possessions. RB Braelon Allen found the end zone on a 31-yard scoring run and rookie CB Mory Bamba recorded 3 PDs in the Jets' 24-16 loss.
"There's a number of good things I liked about what happened, especially early on in the game," HC Aaron Glenn said. "But then at the end of the game, there's some things that we got to get better at."
Klubnik, on his first passing attempt, connected with TE Mason Taylor on a 12-yard pickup up the middle. He led the Green & White on a 12-play, 65-yard opening drive that included two third-down conversions to Garrett Wilson. After they were unable to convert a third time, the Jets took the lead on a 27-yard field goal off the foot of Cade York.
"I thought he did a hell of a job not getting a lot of reps with the ones [starters]," Glenn said. "I give him a lot of credit for going out there and operating the way that he did."
The rookie QB orchestrated two scoring drives and guided the Jets to a 10-0 lead while completing 5-of-7 attempts for 56 yards. His longest completion was a 21-yard pass to Garrett Wilson who made the grab by jumping over S Rashad Wisdom.
"It was no surprise to see him make a play like that," Klubnik said. "He's one of the most athletic, you know, just best receivers I've seen in my life."
The Jets' starting defense played two series, forcing the Buccaneers' offense, led by QB Connor Bazelak, to punt twice. Edge Will McDonald IV had a sack, for a loss of 7 seven yards, on Tampa Bay's opening drive.
Bamba and Jordan Clark held down the secondary. Bamba finished the game with 4 PDs, and Clark and LB Mykal Walker led the team each with 5 tackles.
Allen, who added weight and power this offseason, showcased his speed, breaking through the right side of the trenches and rushing away from defenders for a 31-yard score on the Jets' second drive.
"The speed that he's always had, now, that's really showed up," Glenn said.
See all of the best game photos from the Jets Week 1 preseason game against the Buccaneers.
Bailey Zappe replaced Klubnik in the second quarter and had a pair of interceptions on consecutive possessions. Cornerback Ayden Games intercepted a pass intended for TE Jelani Woods and returned it for a touchdown to force a 10-10 tie.
On the following drive, Zappe was sacked and was intercepted by Rashad Wisdom at the Jets' 40-yard line; however, the Buccaneers were unable to score off that turnover. Zappe got into rhythm late in the half, leading a 54-yard scoring drive that ended on Cade York's 38-yard field goal as the Jets took a 13-10 lead into the break.
Buccaneers rookie QB Jalon Daniels led the visitors to two second-half TDs – Josh Williams 12-yard run in the third quarter and Daniels punched it in himself from 1-yard out in the fourth quarter.
Zappe went 6 of 10 for 55 yards during his shift. QB Cook took over with five minutes left to go in the third quarter and finished the game 8 of 13 for 88 yards, leading one scoring drive that ended on a 47-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.