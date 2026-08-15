Jets-Bucs Game Recap | Green & White Starters Play Well in 24-16 Loss

"I thought he did a hell of a job not getting a lot of reps with the ones [starters]," Glenn said. "I give him a lot of credit for going out there and operating the way that he did."

The rookie QB orchestrated two scoring drives and guided the Jets to a 10-0 lead while completing 5-of-7 attempts for 56 yards. His longest completion was a 21-yard pass to Garrett Wilson who made the grab by jumping over S Rashad Wisdom.

"It was no surprise to see him make a play like that," Klubnik said. "He's one of the most athletic, you know, just best receivers I've seen in my life."

The Jets' starting defense played two series, forcing the Buccaneers' offense, led by QB Connor Bazelak, to punt twice. Edge Will McDonald IV had a sack, for a loss of 7 seven yards, on Tampa Bay's opening drive.

Bamba and Jordan Clark held down the secondary. Bamba finished the game with 4 PDs, and Clark and LB Mykal Walker led the team each with 5 tackles.

Allen, who added weight and power this offseason, showcased his speed, breaking through the right side of the trenches and rushing away from defenders for a 31-yard score on the Jets' second drive.