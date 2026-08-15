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Jets RB Braelon Allen Roars Back in Return From Injury

Runs for 44 Yards, Including a 31-Yard Ramble for a First Quarter TD

Aug 15, 2026 at 12:44 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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It looked like Jets RB Braelon Allen never missed a beat.

In Friday night's preseason opener against Tampa Bay at MetLife Stadium, Allen, who sustained an MCL sprain in his left knee in Week 4 at Miami last season, roared out of the gate in the first quarter.

On the Jets second series on offense, Allen, a third-year player out of Wisconsin, carried the ball three straight times, and on the third touch, Allen (6-1, 235) blasted through the Bucs' defensive line and rambled 31 yards to the end zone.

Asked after the game what he saw on the scoring play, HC Aaron Glenn said: "I guess the same thing we all see, which was his ability to actually press the hole, right?"

Asked after the game what he saw on the scoring play, HC Aaron Glenn said: "I guess the same thing we all see, which was his ability to actually press the hole, right?"

Glenn added: "Put his foot in the ground and get vertical, and then run away from people. So the speed that he's always had, now that's really shown up, you know. And it's really good to see it. I'm happy for him. I'm proud of him. Listen, we're all been looking for that player."

As the Jets' fourth-round selection (No. 134 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, Allen, at 20 years and 239 days old then, became the youngest player in the Super Bowl era and second-youngest player since 1933 to score a touchdown (a victory at Tennessee in Week 2 of his rookie season). Prior to his season-ending injury last year, Allen and Breece Hall were one of only six running back tandems in the League to each average at least 4.2 yards per carry on 15+ rush attempts.

Against the Bucs, Allen had 4 total carries for 44 yards (11.0 per) and the TD.

Game Photos | Jets vs Buccaneers | Preseason Week 1

See all of the best game photos from the Jets Week 1 preseason game against the Buccaneers.

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