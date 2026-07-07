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2026 Training Camp

Jets Fans Will Have Seven Opportunities to Watch the Team at Training Camp

Attendance to Be Limited Due to Ongoing Facility Renovations; Training Camp LIVE Will Stream Throughout the Summer

Jul 07, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

TC Announcement - 16x9 1

With the second phase of renovations at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center underway in Florham Park, the team announced that fans will have seven opportunities to watch the team practice at training camp, which begins on July 28.

Fans will have a chance to attend practice on Saturday, Aug. 1, while Season Ticket Members (STM) will have six separate opportunities to attend designated open practice days including two joint workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 11-12. STM will be able to redeem tickets to these practices through Rewards on the Flight Club Hub.

Due to ongoing facility renovations designed to enhance player and coach operations, Training Camp attendance will be limited to help ensure a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for fans. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once the claim window opens.

Last month, the club announced the construction of a Player Performance Center to support every aspect of player performance, health, and recovery. During construction, the team is working out in a temporary training space that is more than 70% larger than the previous weight room. As part of the ongoing facility updates, Jets business operations staffers have been temporarily relocated to offsite office space. The construction has significantly reduced available parking, usable space, and the club's ability to accommodate large crowds.

Fans interested in attending Back Together Weekend on Aug. 1 can text TC26 to 26154 now, and will be notified on July 15. Throughout camp, fans can follow the team on its social accounts, the Jets Mobile App and NewYorkJets.com. Training Camp LIVE presented by Honda, featuring highlights, insights, analysis and interviews, will stream throughout the summer on the team's YouTube page and NYJets.com.

The New York Jets 2026 Training Camp is presented by Honda and supported by Atlantic Health, F.W. Webb, JetBlue, MetLife, SiriusXM and Ticketmaster.

2026 Training Camp Open Practices

DateTimeOpen
Saturday, Aug. 1 (Back Together Weekend)8:30 a.m.General Public
Tuesday, Aug. 48:30 a.m.Flight Club Members Only
Saturday, Aug. 88:30 a.m.Flight Club Members Only
Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Joint with Buccaneers)10:00 a.m.Flight Club Members Only
Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Joint with Buccaneers)10:00 a.m.Flight Club Members Only
Tuesday, Aug. 188:30 a.m.Flight Club Members Only
Tuesday, Aug. 2512:45 p.m.Flight Club Members Only

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