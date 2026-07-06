 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas Feeling Confident Heading into Year 2

Everything Changed for the CB When Sauce Gardner Was Traded

Jul 06, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

AZ 1

The Bengals were on the Jets' 44-yard line in the second quarter already up, 10-3. But that lead was extended when Joe Flacco found WR Tee Higgins for a deep touchdown — Azareye'h Thomas was in coverage.

"I made a dumb rookie mistake," Thomas said on "The Official Jets Podcast." "I looked back way too early and lost the receiver, and I was having a good game up to that point."

That was Thomas' "welcome to the NFL moment." It wasn't because that was the first touchdown ever scored on the cornerback, but because of his response.

"I had two choices: sulk in it, to cry about it and fold," Thomas said knowing the play would make an ESPN highlight. "Of course I had all of that going through my head, but when I got scored on, I felt indescribable peace. I knew they weren't catching another ball."

Everything changed in that moment for Thomas. When he was drafted No. 73 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he walked into the Jets' facility for the first time with an incredible amount of pressure.

"For a while I was making football bigger than what it really was," Thomas said.

But after Higgins scored that touchdown, Thomas played with more freedom and now, as he prepares for his second NFL season, he feels much lighter.

"I walk into the building like I no longer have that weight on my back like I'm here to prove anything to anybody else," Thomas said. "I'm here to be my best self and a great teammate and continue to just get better."

Through the Lens | Best From 2026 Mandatory Minicamp

Check out the top photos from the Jets 2026 Mandatory Minicamp

E_AW1_1256
1 / 40
E_AW1_1370
2 / 40
E_AW1_9325 2
3 / 40
E_AW1_1420
4 / 40
E_AW4_1800
5 / 40
E_AW1_1332
6 / 40
E_AW1_2012
7 / 40
E_AW1_1358
8 / 40
BReece 1
9 / 40
E_AW4_1905
10 / 40
E_AW4_1829
11 / 40
E_AW4_1770
12 / 40
E_AW4_1742
13 / 40
E_AW4_1696
14 / 40
E_AW4_1653
15 / 40
E_AW4_1862
16 / 40
E_AW1_1145
17 / 40
E_AW1_1157
18 / 40
E_AW4_1640
19 / 40
E_AW4_1613
20 / 40
E_AW4_1605
21 / 40
E_AW1_9531 2
22 / 40
E_AW4_1622
23 / 40
E_AW4_1522
24 / 40
E_AW1_1188
25 / 40
E_AW1_1141
26 / 40
E_JG1_2230
27 / 40
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2227
28 / 40
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2228
29 / 40
E_JG1_2224
30 / 40
E_JG1_2129
31 / 40
E_AW1_2061
32 / 40
Alex Weiss
E_JG1_2197
33 / 40
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2185_2
34 / 40
E_JG1_2160
35 / 40
Jim Golden
E_JG1_2205
36 / 40
Jim Golden
E_AW1_2010
37 / 40
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2014
38 / 40
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_1924
39 / 40
Alex Weiss
E_AW1_2017
40 / 40
Alex Weiss
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

'A Revolving Door'
When Sauce Gardner was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, Thomas' life changed. He was at 1 Jets Drive receiving treatment and didn't initially believe the news. While he always trained like a starter because he understood the NFL is like "a revolving door," the pressure he felt "to fill [Sauce's] shoes" mounted.

"In the league you have no time to dwell," Thomas said. "[The Jets] wouldn't have made that decision if they didn't trust me, if they didn't trust in the guys that we had so if they believe in me, how could I not have confidence and believe in myself."

He learned a lot from his older brother, Juanyeh Thomas, who is 2 years older and recently signed with Colts in free agency after spending his first three seasons in Dallas. AZ leaned heavily on his family as he grew more comfortable in his role.

"I'm gonna make my own shoes to fill," Thomas said. "I'm not Sauce, I'm not anybody else out there. I'm Azareye'h Thomas. I'm AZ Thomas."

'Audience of One'
Thomas feels more joy as this season approaches. Last year, everything moved fast and he struggled but it's different now — so is his jersey number.

"Last year I was putting unnecessary pressure on myself, worrying about what the outside world was saying about me and so this year my biggest motto was audience of one," said Thomas, who will wear No.1 on his back this season. "The number doesn't make me, I'm going to make the number."

Confidence, for Thomas, is "non-negotiable" and choosing this number is a symbol of that.

"It's a different type of pressure, a different set of expectations when you walk out there and you're number one," Thomas said. "If you're number one, you're number one and you got to play like it. But as I walk out there, I'm not thinking like that but of course it's in the back of my mind like I've got to perform, like I said though, that's a given.

"But I'm no longer walking out there with that baggage on my back because I know I'm playing for an audience of one."

Related Content

news

Jets GM Darren Mougey: The Jets Have 'a Clear Vision' of What's Ahead

Green & White's 2nd-Year GM Says: 'I've Learned a Lot, We've Learned a Lot'

news

Chad Pennington Shares Secret To Playing Late into His NFL Career

Former Jets QB: 'Your Mind Is Continuously Improving, but Physically You're Just Trying to Hold On'

news

Which Young Jets Player Could Be Poised for a Breakthrough Season?

Second Year Players Armand Membou & Azareye'h Thomas Looking to Take Next Step

news

Jets RB Breece Hall Back For Big '26

Aaron Glenn Confident Rushing Group Can Help Elevate the Offense

news

Don't Call It a Comeback: Karl Dunbar Leads Revamped Defensive Line

Jets DL Coach: David Bailey Does a 'Great Job Taking Notes, Studying and Preparing'

news

The Jets Have Placed the Ball Back in Geno's Hands in 2026

QB Room Has Been Redesigned with Trade for Smith, Drafting of Cade Klubnik

news

Former Jets RB Chris Johnson Discloses ALS Diagnosis

'You Can Give Up or You Can Fight. I Chose to Fight'

news

How Sports Other Than Football Shaped Garrett Wilson's Creativity

Growing Up, the WR Also Played Basketball and Did Gymnastics

news

HC Aaron Glenn Likes How He and His Team Are Growing

Jets' 2nd-Year Head Coach: 'You're Starting to See It Come Together'

news

Jets CB Nahshon Wright Praises Team's Offseason Moves

In 17 Games With the Bears in '25, 5 INT, and 8 Total Takeaways to Lead the NFL

news

What Have We Learned About the Jets This Offseason?

HC Aaron Glenn & GM Darren Mougey Enter Season Two With Experienced Group

Advertising