Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas Feeling Confident Heading into Year 2

The Bengals were on the Jets' 44-yard line in the second quarter already up, 10-3. But that lead was extended when Joe Flacco found WR Tee Higgins for a deep touchdown — Azareye'h Thomas was in coverage.

"I made a dumb rookie mistake," Thomas said on "The Official Jets Podcast." "I looked back way too early and lost the receiver, and I was having a good game up to that point."

That was Thomas' "welcome to the NFL moment." It wasn't because that was the first touchdown ever scored on the cornerback, but because of his response.

"I had two choices: sulk in it, to cry about it and fold," Thomas said knowing the play would make an ESPN highlight. "Of course I had all of that going through my head, but when I got scored on, I felt indescribable peace. I knew they weren't catching another ball."

Everything changed in that moment for Thomas. When he was drafted No. 73 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he walked into the Jets' facility for the first time with an incredible amount of pressure.

"For a while I was making football bigger than what it really was," Thomas said.

But after Higgins scored that touchdown, Thomas played with more freedom and now, as he prepares for his second NFL season, he feels much lighter.