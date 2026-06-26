Jets CB Nahshon Wright Praises Team's Offseason Moves

Wright came into the league as the Cowboys' selection in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was traded to Minnesota in August 2024, played little and then signed in free agency with Chicago ahead of the 2025 season. He put together a breakout season with the Bears, playing in all 17 regular-season games with 11 PDs, 5 INTs, 2 FFs and 3 FR. Wright's 8 total takeaways were the most of any player in the NFL last season.

Of course he was asked if he knew about the Jets going the entire season without an interception.

"I honestly don't think it's been brought up at all [in meetings]," Wright said. "I think 2025 was 2025 and I think we're trying to turn over a new leaf, so we haven't spoken about it at all."

He added: "Yeah, I mean, obviously I know about it. I mean, I'm on social media, so I've seen it, but try not to pay it any mind."

Though Wright is about to suit up for his fourth team as he prepares for his sixth season in the NFL, he said that the opportunity with the Bears and their first-year coach Ben Johnson (who worked with Glenn during their time in Detroit) allowed him to display his skills for all to see.

"I think just being on the field, and I think what being on the field brings in terms of confidence," he said. "And then, obviously, when you make plays, it kind of helps with that as well. So, I think of just being on the field and then obviously the coach is trusting in me."