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Jets CB Nahshon Wright Praises Team's Offseason Moves

In 17 Games With the Bears in ’25, 5 INT, and 8 Total Takeaways to Lead the NFL

Jun 26, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Wright 1

Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright is a demon when it comes to details -- his personal details in particular.

During his encounter with reporters after Wednesday's minicamp session at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Wright was asked to confirm that he's 6-4.

"Actually, it's 6-4 and a quarter," he said, flashing a broad, toothy grin.

As he was leaving the session, another voice asked him to confirm if he actually weighs 185 pounds.

Off the podium and out of view came Wright's booming answer: "195!"

Attention to details on and off the field has been a constant theme from HC Aaron Glenn, who will call plays for the defense this season, and DC Brian Duker during the Jets' offseason programs. They are working with a revamped defensive backfield that has added Wright and veteran S Minkah Fitzpatrick in free agency, and drafted D'Angelo Ponds and VJ Payne. The returnees include CBs Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and Qwan'tez Stiggers, plus second-year men Azareye'h Thomas and S Malachi Moore. Andre Cisco returns from an injury that ended his 2025 season.

"Man, you got Stigs, who's a tremendous player, you got B. Stephens, who's been around the league, I mean, just as long as me, and been a starter since he's been in the league, and then you got AZ, who's young and can play ball, he's super, he's long, lengthy, and I think he's, he's going to be great for us," Wright said.

He added: "I think AG and this organization in general did a good job of bringing in veteran presence, like [LB] Demario [Davis]. I think Demario has been kind of at the forefront of everything, and just kind of leading us, and everybody kind of taking heed to that, and just kind of following him."

Gallery | Jets Practice & Lift on Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

See Jets players like Garrett Wilson & Demario Davis going to work during the second practice of mandatory minicamp.

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Wright came into the league as the Cowboys' selection in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was traded to Minnesota in August 2024, played little and then signed in free agency with Chicago ahead of the 2025 season. He put together a breakout season with the Bears, playing in all 17 regular-season games with 11 PDs, 5 INTs, 2 FFs and 3 FR. Wright's 8 total takeaways were the most of any player in the NFL last season.

Of course he was asked if he knew about the Jets going the entire season without an interception.

"I honestly don't think it's been brought up at all [in meetings]," Wright said. "I think 2025 was 2025 and I think we're trying to turn over a new leaf, so we haven't spoken about it at all."

He added: "Yeah, I mean, obviously I know about it. I mean, I'm on social media, so I've seen it, but try not to pay it any mind."

Though Wright is about to suit up for his fourth team as he prepares for his sixth season in the NFL, he said that the opportunity with the Bears and their first-year coach Ben Johnson (who worked with Glenn during their time in Detroit) allowed him to display his skills for all to see.

"I think just being on the field, and I think what being on the field brings in terms of confidence," he said. "And then, obviously, when you make plays, it kind of helps with that as well. So, I think of just being on the field and then obviously the coach is trusting in me."

He added: "And having a knack for the ball, being confident enough to get my eyes back to the ball, and then the preparation, being able to go into the week and see what [other] teams like to do, and type of concepts they run and be able to anticipate certain things."

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