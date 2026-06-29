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How Sports Other Than Football Shaped Garrett Wilson's Creativity

Growing Up, the WR Also Played Basketball and Did Gymnastics

Jun 29, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

GW

In the Wilson household, you grew up playing basketball — Garrett Wilson was no exception. Before becoming a standout wide receiver, Wilson was a hoopster, and a good one, too.

His father, Kenny Wilson, played basketball collegiately at Davidson in the early 1980s and still ranks No. 15 on the career points list. Garrett has three older brothers and one sister, but he was the only one to beat his father playing one-on-one.

"I really do think I broke his heart when I told him I was going to play football because he just loved the way I played basketball," Wilson, who received several scholarship offers to play college basketball, said on the "The Official Jets Podcast." "He thought I was destined for hoops and I was like, 'Dad this stuff is getting hard man … the layup's got to be 14 feet instead of 10 now.' "

Everyone on the court kept getting taller but at 6-0, Wilson is the tallest of his siblings, which is short for NBA standards. But growing up in a competitive family helped mold him into the football player he is today.

"My brothers, my sister, my family, just the way it was, the dynamic of it, you know, it really gave me no choice but to get here," Wilson said.

On the gridiron, he can dance around defenders, make acrobatic catches with great body control, and that's not by chance. When you grow up also doing gymnastics and tap dancing, those tip-toeing grabs look a little smoother.

"There's different ways to tap into your athleticism, tap into your strength and try to build strength," Wilson said. "So I try to do everything man because that's how I grew up, you know, I try and keep it consistent."

He's a creative player with strong instincts and now entering Year 5, a vocal offensive leader. In Frank Reich's system, which the Jets spent OTAs learning, Wilson can use his originality to his advantage.

"He just has this way of empowering the players," Wilson said. "You're going to see the best versions of us as receivers because we can truly go play. We can truly go have some individuality in our routes which when you get to the league, and I know for me, it was kind of a struggle at first because I wasn't always getting coached like this."

Once the team can nail the offense and fully commit to Reich's plan, Wilson believes "there will be a lot of success." The player the Jets selected No. 10 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft might, at 25, be one of the older guys in the room now, but this might be the season where Wilson can fully showcase his artistry as a wide receiver.

"We got a guy that just really wants to empower the players and trust our ability and knows that we were brought here for a reason," said Wilson of Reich. "He's got a vision too and he knows that it's the players that's going to bring it to life."

Through the Lens | Top Photos From the 2026 Jets Offseason Program

See the best photos from entirety of the Jets 2026 offseason practice and workout programming.

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