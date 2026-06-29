How Sports Other Than Football Shaped Garrett Wilson's Creativity

On the gridiron, he can dance around defenders, make acrobatic catches with great body control, and that's not by chance. When you grow up also doing gymnastics and tap dancing, those tip-toeing grabs look a little smoother.

"There's different ways to tap into your athleticism, tap into your strength and try to build strength," Wilson said. "So I try to do everything man because that's how I grew up, you know, I try and keep it consistent."

He's a creative player with strong instincts and now entering Year 5, a vocal offensive leader. In Frank Reich's system, which the Jets spent OTAs learning, Wilson can use his originality to his advantage.

"He just has this way of empowering the players," Wilson said. "You're going to see the best versions of us as receivers because we can truly go play. We can truly go have some individuality in our routes which when you get to the league, and I know for me, it was kind of a struggle at first because I wasn't always getting coached like this."

Once the team can nail the offense and fully commit to Reich's plan, Wilson believes "there will be a lot of success." The player the Jets selected No. 10 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft might, at 25, be one of the older guys in the room now, but this might be the season where Wilson can fully showcase his artistry as a wide receiver.