What Have We Learned About the Jets This Offseason?

AV: As head coach Aaron Glenn likes to say, it's tough to judge the physical side without the pads on, but my biggest takeaway has been the character of this team. The Jets rightfully targeted veterans, not just because of their on-field experience but for their leadership. Because the Jets had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL last season, this was a pivotal change. QB Geno Smith and LB Demario Davis have been shouted out the most by players and coaches but there are other veterans worthy of being role models as well. On Thursday, Glenn said he "likes" where the team is at, but wants to get to the point where he "loves" where they're at; I think that sums up pretty well where the Jets stand at this point of the year before full player evaluations can be made during training camp. It seems that the install process has gone well in all phases of the game during OTAs and minicamp based on what coordinators have said, but adding in the element of physicality will certainly put that knowledge to the test. I believe we will learn the most about how the Jets improved this offseason come training camp, but the foundation of where Glenn wants to take this team has already been established.