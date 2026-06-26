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What Have We Learned About the Jets This Offseason?

HC Aaron Glenn & GM Darren Mougey Enter Season Two With Experienced Group

Jun 26, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.

Today's question: What Have We Learned About the Jets This Offseason?

EA: The entire organization is just more of an experienced group. HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey are entering Season 2 and there was intentionality with every offseason move. Glenn, who transitioned to defensive play caller, overhauled his coaching staff and OC Frank Reich is a seasoned veteran who has taken a collaborative approach to his coordinator role. By any metric, the Jets had one of the youngest rosters in the league last season. They added LB Demario Davis, S Minkah Fitzpatrick and QB Geno Smith after the start league year and all three will have pivotal roles on the field and in the locker room. Glenn wants to build from the inside-out on defense and he likes his middle with NT T'Vondre Sweat, Davis and Fitzpatrick. Much of the offensive success will hinge on Smith and he has pieces in place with a formidable offensive line and gamebreakers in WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall leading the way for a skills group that also welcomed rookies TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Omar Cooper Jr. The Jets have a nice combination of speed on offense and stoutness on defense. Glenn has struck the proper chords since January and has maintained the Jets have a "long ways to go" and "competitive stamina" will be necessary in this prove it league.

RL: I know all head coaches and coordinators at this time of year say all the same things about liking where their unit or their team is at. They can't all be right. But I'll just say that Aaron Glenn and his new "coord-config" of Frank Reich on offense, Brian Duker on D and Chris Banjo still with ST all give a nice vibe of a team eager to correct the mistakes of the year before. The book-jacket blurb versions — Reich: "It's been a really good offseason program. I'm really encouraged with the progress we've seen." Duker: "I'm very happy with the spring so far, with the work that was put in. I'm excited to finish out strong." Banjo: "I'm really, really excited about where we are. It's been a good offseason." And AG makes it unanimous: "The work the players have put in has been outstanding, and I like exactly where we're at." Every player who spoke during the offseason had variations on the above themes. Does that mean automatic improvement for the Green & White? No, of course not. And as Glenn reminded, he's at like but not love yet. But I'd rather be on that like/love train as it enters NFL's dark tunnel heading toward training camp than on the alternative.

Through the Lens | Top Photos From the 2026 Jets Offseason Program

See the best photos from entirety of the Jets 2026 offseason practice and workout programming.

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JB: In their second year leading the organization, GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn talked the talk about retaining a core of young players and then they walked the walk. Perhaps most importantly, the Jets re-signed workhorse RB Breece Hall to a three-year contract extension and then this week versatile OL Joe Tippmann to a new four-year deal. Also on that list are FB Andrew Beck, OL Max Mitchell, S Andre Cisco and RB/KR Kene Nwangwu. Mere housekeeping some would say. Fair enough. But when it comes to the defense, we learned that Mougey and Glenn were successful in adding quality talent from front to back. Edge David Bailey was drafted No. 2 overall in April. "Large human" DT T'Vondre Sweat was acquired via trade from Tennessee. Also up front signed in free agency were David Onyemata, Joseph Ossaiand Kingsley Enagbare. Bringing back LB Demario Davis for a third go-round with the Green & White and signing S Minkah Fitzpatrick brings veteran knowledge and determination. The competition at cornerback will heat up with the coming of training camp in July with the addition of Nahshon Wright, and the drafting of D'Angelo Ponds. Cisco will compete at safety with Malachi Moore, free agent Dane Belton and rookie VJ Payne.

AV: As head coach Aaron Glenn likes to say, it's tough to judge the physical side without the pads on, but my biggest takeaway has been the character of this team. The Jets rightfully targeted veterans, not just because of their on-field experience but for their leadership. Because the Jets had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL last season, this was a pivotal change. QB Geno Smith and LB Demario Davis have been shouted out the most by players and coaches but there are other veterans worthy of being role models as well. On Thursday, Glenn said he "likes" where the team is at, but wants to get to the point where he "loves" where they're at; I think that sums up pretty well where the Jets stand at this point of the year before full player evaluations can be made during training camp. It seems that the install process has gone well in all phases of the game during OTAs and minicamp based on what coordinators have said, but adding in the element of physicality will certainly put that knowledge to the test. I believe we will learn the most about how the Jets improved this offseason come training camp, but the foundation of where Glenn wants to take this team has already been established.

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