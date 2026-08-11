Athletic Brewing Brings Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Beer to MetLife Stadium

Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, today announced a new multi-year agreement with MetLife Stadium, one of the country's premier sports and entertainment venues.

Under the agreement, Athletic Brewing will become a Proud Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner of MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets, and the New York Giants.

The arrival of Athletic Brewing's award-winning non-alcoholic beer at MetLife Stadium, alongside the New York Jets and the New York Giants, represents a first-of-its-kind milestone for all four organizations. It marks Athletic Brewing's first formal sponsorship of two professional football teams and a professional football stadium, a major step in the company's mission to elevate the modern fan experience by bringing great-tasting non-alcoholic beer to more people across more occasions. It is also the first time MetLife Stadium and its two home teams have aligned with a dedicated non-alcoholic brewer in this capacity.

"We're thrilled to team up with MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets, and the New York Giants to bring Athletic's great-tasting brews to one of the most exciting venues in sports and entertainment," said Bill Shufelt, Co-Founder and CEO of Athletic Brewing Company. "This is an exciting step forward in our mission to revolutionize the way the world drinks and make modern moderation more accessible. We can't wait for Athletic to become the game day ritual fans count on, from the tailgate to the final whistle."

As part of the agreement, fans can enjoy 19.2 oz. cans of Run Wild IPA and Upside Dawn Golden at locations throughout MetLife Stadium.

Athletic will also be integrated throughout the game day and live entertainment experience through video board content and interactive fan promotions. Fans will also see Athletic branding across prominent stadium placements, including concourse displays, pylons, LED displays, menus, retail kiosks, and digital highway signage near the Stadium.

During the season and beyond, guests will see Athletic integrated across MetLife Stadium and New York Jets and New York Giants media platforms. On select game days, fans can discover Athletic's award-winning flavor firsthand through product sampling and interactive activations.

"Delivering an exceptional experience for every guest is our highest priority at MetLife Stadium," said Ron VanDeVeen, President & CEO, MetLife Stadium. "As the live event experience continues to evolve, we are committed to offering amenities that reflect the preferences of all guests. Partnering with a non-alcoholic brewing pioneer like Athletic allows us to broaden our beverage offerings, provide greater choice, and further shape the experience for all guests who visit MetLife Stadium throughout the year."

Athletic will reach fans beyond the stadium across New York Jets and New York Giants television, radio, digital, social media, and fan-engagement platforms. Athletic will also participate in both teams' training camps, community initiatives, and select events, creating additional opportunities to connect with fans throughout the season and across the New York metropolitan area.

Later this year, Athletic Brewing plans to release special-edition packaging celebrating the New York Jets and New York Giants. Football fans in the Tri-State area will be able to purchase 12-packs of Run Wild IPA featuring the New York Giants logo and 12-packs of Upside Dawn Golden bearing the New York Jets logo.

The sponsorship further reinforces Athletic's leadership across the sports and entertainment landscape, bringing its non-alcoholic beer to more fans and more of the moments that matter. Athletic is already served at more than 200 venues nationwide, and the company maintains major partnerships spanning professional soccer, baseball, lacrosse, hockey, college athletics, endurance events, outdoor sports, and live music.