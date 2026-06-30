The Jets Have Placed the Ball Back in Geno's Hands in 2026

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

Every bit as impressive as the Jets' home remodeling at the top of their edifice — with HC Aaron Glenn bringing in new offensive coordinator Frank Reich and new DC Brian Duker — is the work that was done on the spacious area beneath the roof — the quarterbacks room.

In the room, and back on the Green & White roster after a 10-year hiatus, is Geno Smith, who came to the NFL and the Atlantic Health Training Center as the Jets' second-round draft choice in 2013. "It just felt like I was back where I belong," Smith said of his return to the facility he called home for three seasons. "It felt special, it really did."

Also in is Cade Klubnik their fourth-round rookie out of Clemson, who's also happy to be in North Jersey. "I woke up this morning thinking, I hope the Jets pick me," he said early on the third day of the draft, adding about the Jets trading up 18 slots in Round 4 to grab him: "It shows their interest in me. I was really hoping for this."

Returning to the new digs is second-year man Brady Cook, who started the last four games last season. Also in the room: Bailey Zappe, who's started 9 games in his three NFL seasons and signed a January reserve/future deal. They and Klubnik will duel for the role held by Tyrod Taylor the past two seasons as QB2. But as Glenn said to dispel any palace intrigue before it started, "We brought in Geno to be our starter."