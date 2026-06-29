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Former Jets RB Chris Johnson Discloses ALS Diagnosis

‘You Can Give Up or You Can Fight. I Chose to Fight’

Jun 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Chris Johnson 1

Chris Johnson, a running back who played for the Jets in the 2014 NFL season, on Monday morning told a national TV audience that he had received a diagnosis of ALS last year, and that the disease had spread quickly.

"I want people to know I am still me," Johnson, 40, told former NFL star Michael Strahan during an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" show. "ALS has changed what my body can do, but it hasn't changed who I am."

After playing 6 seasons for the Tennessee Titans, Johnson signed with the Jets in free agency on April 16, 2014. He appeared in 16 games (6 starts) that season, contributing 663 rush yards on 155 carries (4.3 yards a carry) and a TD. He also had 24 receptions (on 34 targets) for 151 yards and a TD. He signed with Arizona early in 2015 and played 3 more seasons for the Cardinals.

"If sharing my story helps even one person get diagnosed sooner, inspires more research, or gives another family hope, it's worth it," said Johnson, who now uses his eyes to trigger a speech-generating device.

ALS, which is often referred to as Lou Gehrig's Disease (named after the famed New York Yankees first baseman) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease is terminal and can cause paralysis in the latter stages.

"I first noticed weakness in my right hand," Johnson said. "At first it was little things like my grip didn't feel right and I wasn't as strong as I've always been."

Johnson's wife Brittany was with him for the interview with Strahan and said that she initially thought her husband's health issues were related to his career in football, which brought him numerous awards in the NFL, most notably: 2008 All-Rookie Team, 2009 AP Offensive Player of the Year, and trips to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2008-10).

"His career, that had to be something with a pinched nerve or something along those lines, but it was ALS," Brittany Johnson said.

Chris Johnson added: "We hoped it was something else, but after thorough testing they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS. They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months, then they told us to get our affairs in order. It was hard hearing that, but after watching 'Good Morning America and seeing Dr. Merit [Cudkowicz] with [actor] Eric Dane, we reached out to her. She was willing to think more creatively, offering experimental treatments that might help in advanced research."

Overall in his 10 NFL seasons, Johnson rushed for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns, while adding another 2,255 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. He rushed for 1,000 yards or more 6 times and had his best season rushing in 2009 when he had 358 carries for 2,006 yards (22.4 a carry) and 14 TDs. That season he set a single-season NFL record with 2,509 total yards (503 yards receiving) from scrimmage and earned the Offensive Player of the Year award while also being named first-team All-Pro.

"I don't know if you ever fully process it," Johnson said of receiving a diagnosis of ALS. "At first, you're in shock. Then you realize you have two choices: you can give up or you can fight. I chose to fight."

He added: "It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined," he said. "I want people to understand just how quickly ALS can attack your body. Just over a year ago, I was picking up my 7-year-old daughter [the Johnson's have four children, including twin sons], so she could make a wish with her birthday cake. Today, I couldn't do that."

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