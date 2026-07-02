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Jets RB Breece Hall Back For Big '26

Aaron Glenn Confident Rushing Group Can Help Elevate the Offense

Jul 02, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Susanna Weir

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Breece 1

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

Breece is back.

After posting a career-high 1,065 rushing yards in 2025, RB Breece Hall will return for his fifth season with the Jets. An explosive playmaker who logged 1,415 scrimmage yards and five TDs last season, Hall headlines an RB room that also features third-year players Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

A year ago, the Jets prided themselves on being a run-first offense. Fueled by a consistent O-line and strong production from Hall, the team averaged 123.3 rushing yards/game and 4.6 yards/carry — both top-10 marks in the NFL.

The Green & White will look to add to that production this season as the unit returns to full strength. Allen, a fourth-round Jets draft pick in 2024, will return after a Week 4 knee injury cut his season short. The 6-1, 235-pound Wisconsin product — still just 22 years old — carried the ball 92 times for 334 yards as a rookie in 2024, with 22 of those carries going for first downs and a team-high 11 converting third downs. Through his four games last season, he recorded 18 carries for 76 yards and one TD.

"I'm just excited to get back out there and really show people what I can do," Allen said at the start of the offseason. "I felt I was on the right track, just kind of getting rolling, and it came to an abrupt end. I'm just excited to show what I can do."

Davis saw his workload increase in 2025 as he carried the ball 43 times for a career-high 236 yards and a TD, averaging 5.5 yards/carry.

With the three-headed monster of Hall, Allen and Davis set to take the field together again, HC Aaron Glenn is confident the group can help elevate the offense in 2026.

"We have an O-line that's aggressive, and they take great pride in the run game," Glenn said. "And then you look at the backs that we have. Obviously, Breece is a top back, he's going to do outstanding. Then you have BA, then you have Isaiah. So I think we have a chance to run the ball really well."

Fullback Andrew Beck was re-signed and rejoins the group after gaining first downs on five of his seven carries, with two catches going for TDs.

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