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Jets Sign Edge Nate Lynn and CB Keenan Garber

Waive DL Ben Barten and Waived-Injured Kingsley Jonathan

Aug 18, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

1
Associated Press

The Jets have signed edge Nate Lynn and CB Keenan Garber. The team also waived DL Ben Barten and edge Kingsley Jonathan.

Lynn (6-3, 252) played collegiately at William & Mary and finished his career ranked second in school history in sacks (28) and third in TFL (40). He was also the Tribe's career record holder for forced fumbles with 12 before going undrafted in 2024. Lynn initially signed with the Detroit Lions and tore a ligament in his shoulder before spending the '24 season on injured reserve. Lynn participated in the Lions' training camp in 2025 and later joined the Tennessee Titans' practice squad last November. He signed a reserve/future contract with Tennessee in January and was waived by the Titans on April 30, 2026.

Garber (6-0, 188) played collegiately at Kansas State from 2019-24. In 40 games for the Wildcats from 2022-24, Garber had 52 tackles, 11 PDs and 2 INTs. He went undrafted in 2025 and signed with the Minnesota Vikings before being released. Garber spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions last season.

Barten (6-5, 324) signed with the Jets on Aug. 1 after he waived by the New York Giants. The lineman was an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, and he spent his entire collegiate career as a Badger. In 2025 he played 360 snaps on defense and had a career-high 24 tackles including 2.5 TFLs and one sack.

Jonathan (6-4, 260) signed a reserve futures deal with the Jets in January.  Added to the practice squad last December, Jonathan played in the Jets' season finale against the Bills.  The Syracuse product, who went undrafted in 2022, was the first overall pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft, which is limited to a pool of non-Canadian and non-American players. Kingsley, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in Baltimore, signed with the Bills in 2022 and had a stint with the Bears as a rookie before he returned to Buffalo. He played in 15 games for the Bills over three seasons and totaled 6 tackles and 3 QB hits on 121 defensive snaps.

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