Fourth-Year OL Joe Tippmann Signs Contract Extension with the Jets

Joe Tippmann, an interior offensive line fixture for the Jets ever since he came aboard in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the team.

Tippmann, the Jets' second-round pick, 43rd overall, out of Wisconsin in that draft, has been a starter at right guard or center almost since his arrival. His first start came in Game 3 in 2023 against New England at RG. He started three more games at that position, then shifted to C for the rest of the season after Connor McGovern went on Injured Reserve at midseason.