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Fourth-Year OL Joe Tippmann Signs Contract Extension with the Jets

Second-Round Pick in 2023 Enters Coming Season with Twin Streaks of 44 Consecutive Starts & Games Played

Jun 15, 2026 at 04:05 PM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

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Joe Tippmann, an interior offensive line fixture for the Jets ever since he came aboard in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the team.

Tippmann, the Jets' second-round pick, 43rd overall, out of Wisconsin in that draft, has been a starter at right guard or center almost since his arrival. His first start came in Game 3 in 2023 against New England at RG. He started three more games at that position, then shifted to C for the rest of the season after Connor McGovern went on Injured Reserve at midseason.

Tippmann remained the center starter for all 17 games in 2024. Then when Josh Myers arrived as an unrestricted free agent from Green Bay last offseason, he officially shifted back to RG just days before the opener and had his strongest campaign in green and white. He started all 17 games for the second straight season and was a member or the first Jets OL to start every game together in one season since 2012 and the only OL to reach achieve that distinction in the league last year.

Through the Lens | Best of Jets OTAs 2026

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Individually, Tippmann began the season strong and stayed strong. He ranked among the top three right guards in the league in allowing just four QB pressures on 137 pass-blocking snaps (2.9%) in the first four games. He continued his strong inside work by finishing the season with seven games of allowing zero or one pressure, one of only 10 RGs with at least seven such games.

For his body of work last season, he earned the team's Selfless Warrior Award as voted on by the Jets coaching staff, and was also presented with the Kyle Clifton "Good Guy" Award as voted by the Jets staff.

Tippmann for his Jets career has missed only one game due to injury and enters the coming season with streaks of 44 consecutive starts and games played. He has played 2,936 offensive snaps plus 144 more special team snaps in his first three years as a member of the Green & White.

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