Jets WR Tim Patrick Moved to Active Roster; Edge Joseph Ossai Placed on PUP List

The Jets have moved WR Tim Patrick to the active roster and placed edge Joseph Ossai on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Patrick (6-5, 210), who was initially added to the active/PUP list on Saturday, signed with the Green & White in May after he appeared in 16 regular-season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and had15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns. He has 191 career receptions, 2,590 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 18 touchdowns.

Ossai (6-4, 253) signed with the Jets on March 12. The Texas product, a third-round pick in 2021, registered 116 total tackles, 44 QBH and 14.5 sacks across 4 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals -- including a career-high 5 sacks in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2025, Ossai played a career-high 616 defensive snaps and logged 71 snaps on special teams.