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Jets WR Tim Patrick Moved to Active Roster; Edge Joseph Ossai Placed on PUP List

Green & White Veterans Reported to Training Camp on Tuesday

Jul 28, 2026 at 03:52 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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The Jets have moved WR Tim Patrick to the active roster and placed edge Joseph Ossai on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Patrick (6-5, 210), who was initially added to the active/PUP list on Saturday, signed with the Green & White in May after he appeared in 16 regular-season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and had15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns. He has 191 career receptions, 2,590 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 18 touchdowns.

Ossai (6-4, 253) signed with the Jets on March 12. The Texas product, a third-round pick in 2021, registered 116 total tackles, 44 QBH and 14.5 sacks across 4 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals -- including a career-high 5 sacks in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2025, Ossai played a career-high 616 defensive snaps and logged 71 snaps on special teams.

Jets veterans reported to camp on Tuesday, and the team is scheduled to practice Wednesday morning at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

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