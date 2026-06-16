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Jets Sign 4th Round Pick DL Darrell Jackson Jr. to Rookie Contract

Big Man in the Interior of Florida State's Defensive Line Says, 'My Best Football Is Ahead of Me'

Jun 16, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

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The Jets have signed defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr., a fourth round pick 103rd overall in April's NFL Draft.

"My best football is ahead of me," Jackson told nyjets.com after he received the phone call from HC Aaron Glenn telling him the Jets had selected him. "I've been playing for six year now, started my 11th grade year. I have a great D-line coach at the Jets, a great defensive coordinator, so just continue to take the little things in and grow."

Jackson, who said he got a head start on being a pro from his uncle, Dexter Jackson, the MVP of Super Bowl XXXVII for Tampa Bay, made college stops at Maryland and the University of Miami for one season each before returning to his "home" of Florida State in Tallahassee, not far from where he grew up in Havana, FL.

After redshirting for the Seminoles' 2023 regular season, the 6-5½, 315-pound interior lineman put together 25 consecutive starts in late in '23 through last season. He totaled 80 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass breakup. He earned All-ACC honorable mention in his last two years at FSU.

"A big, physical man who's going to help us up front," said general manger Darren Mougey of Jackson. "He's got knock-back, he plays hard, he's an enormous, strong, physical man."

He checked in at the NFL Combine with bigtime measurables, including a 7-2 wingspan and 11-inch hands. He chose to skip the athletic testing portion of the combine but moved well in drills.

Jackson is eager to join up and create some havoc with top pick David Bailey, the edge rusher from Texas Tech. And he said, "It's great to be back with Azareye'h again." CB Azareye'h Thomas, the Jets' third-round pick last year, was a defensive teammate of Jackson's on the 2023-24 'Noles.

Jackson was enthusiastic about what lies ahead for him with the Jets: "It's a journey, and I'm excited for it."

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