Jets Place 2 Players on PUP, 1 on NFI

The Jets have placed WR Tim Patrick and edge Tyler Baron on the active/physically unable to perform list. The team also placed DL T'Vondre Sweat on the active/non-football injury list.

All veteran Jets will officially report to camp on Tues. July 28, and the team will begin their summer practice schedule on Wed. July 29.

Patrick (6-5, 210) signed with the Green & White in May after he appeared in 16 regular season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season when he andhad 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns. He has 191 career receptions, 2,590 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Baron (6-4, 258), a fifth-round draft selection of the Jets in 2025, sustained a knee injury in Week 14last season and was placed on injured reserve Dec. 10. The Miami product appeared in 6 games for the Green & White in 2025 and took 95 defensive snaps and 35 special teams snaps. He registered 9 tackles and 1 TFL.