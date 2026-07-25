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Jets Place 2 Players on PUP, 1 on NFI

T’Vondre Sweat, Tim Patrick, Tyler Baron Will Start Training Camp on Sideline

Jul 25, 2026 at 04:22 PM
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Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

2025-cuts-1

The Jets have placed WR Tim Patrick and edge Tyler Baron on the active/physically unable to perform list. The team also placed DL T'Vondre Sweat on the active/non-football injury list.

All veteran Jets will officially report to camp on Tues. July 28, and the team will begin their summer practice schedule on Wed. July 29.

Patrick (6-5, 210) signed with the Green & White in May after he appeared in 16 regular season games (3 starts) for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season when he andhad 15 receptions for 187 yards (12.5 per) and 3 touchdowns. In 2024, Patrick played 16 games (9 starts) with the Detroit Lions and totaled 33 receptions, 394 yards (11.9 per) and 3 touchdowns. He has 191 career receptions, 2,590 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Baron (6-4, 258), a fifth-round draft selection of the Jets in 2025, sustained a knee injury in Week 14last season and was placed on injured reserve Dec. 10. The Miami product appeared in 6 games for the Green & White in 2025 and took 95 defensive snaps and 35 special teams snaps. He registered 9 tackles and 1 TFL.

Sweat (6-4, 366), who was acquired by the Jets in a trade with the Titans in March, started 12 games for the Titans last season and tallied 34 tackles and 2 sacks. The Texas product was selected by the Titans with the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games (16 starts) as a rookie and recorded 51 tackles and 23 QB pressures.

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