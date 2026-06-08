Jets Sign WR Jalen Walthall

Walhall started his collegiate career at Hawaii before transferring to the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where he played the past two seasons. As a Cardinal, Walthall had 155 receptions for 2,137 yards (13.8 per), and 22 TDs. He had 9 games with 100-plus receiving yards. His best game was against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where he recorded 220 yards and 2 TDs.

Skinner (6-5, 195), who initially joined the Jets as a UDFA last spring and was signed to the practice squad in August, appeared in one game for the Green and White last season and had a 2-point conversion against the Bills in Week 18. He played collegiately at Kansas and had 1,585 receiving yards, averaging 19.8 per catch and 11 TDs. In his final season as a Jayhawk, Skinner caught 24 passes for 557 yards (a career-high 22.2 per) and three touchdowns.