Jets Sign RB Breece Hall to Multi-Year Extension

The Jets have signed RB Breece Hall to a multi-year extension.

After placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Hall on March 3, the Jets and their top running back had until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract. While the tag allowed Hall to negotiate with other teams, the Green & White were ensured to match any offer he received. If they didn't match an agreement, the team acquiring Hall would have been required to send the Jets two first-round picks as compensation. But GM Darren Mougey repeatedly stated that he wanted to get a long-term deal done with the Hall and the tag designation gave the Jets more time to work toward making a deal.

"We're excited to get this deal done with Breece. His impact on the field speaks for itself, and we're excited to have him be a part of our future," Mougey said. "This agreement reflects Woody and Christopher's belief in our vision and continued commitment to building a team positioned for long-term success. I'd like to also thank Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports for her professionalism throughout this process, as well as our football administration staff, led by Nick Sabella, for their outstanding work in ensuring Breece remains a part of our organization."