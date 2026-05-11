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Jets Sign RB Breece Hall to Multi-Year Extension

Backfield Workhorse Ran for 1,065 Yards Last Season

May 11, 2026 at 06:45 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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The Jets have signed RB Breece Hall to a multi-year extension.

After placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Hall on March 3, the Jets and their top running back had until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract. While the tag allowed Hall to negotiate with other teams, the Green & White were ensured to match any offer he received. If they didn't match an agreement, the team acquiring Hall would have been required to send the Jets two first-round picks as compensation. But GM Darren Mougey repeatedly stated that he wanted to get a long-term deal done with the Hall and the tag designation gave the Jets more time to work toward making a deal.

"We're excited to get this deal done with Breece. His impact on the field speaks for itself, and we're excited to have him be a part of our future," Mougey said. "This agreement reflects Woody and Christopher's belief in our vision and continued commitment to building a team positioned for long-term success. I'd like to also thank Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports for her professionalism throughout this process, as well as our football administration staff, led by Nick Sabella, for their outstanding work in ensuring Breece remains a part of our organization."

Last season, Hall (5-11, 217) rushed for 1,065 yards while becoming the first Jet since Chris Ivory in 2015 to reach 1,000 rush yards. Of the 19 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history, Hall's 4.38 yards per carry average was the sixth highest. The dual threat RB also hauled in 36 receptions for 350 yards, totaling 1,415 yards from scrimmage and 5 TDs.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my career with the Jets," Hall said. "Through it all, this organization and our fanbase have continued to believe in me. This is where I want to be. I believe in what we're building, and I'm appreciative of Woody, Darren, and AG for their continued trust in me. Let's get to work."

According to Stats Pass, Hall recorded 26 explosive plays (12-plus rush, 16-plus receiving) in 2024-25. His 21 explosive runs and 5 explosive receptions placed him eighth among all RBs, joining Kenneth Walker III and six Pro Bowlers (De'Von Achane, Bijan Robinson, James Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Jahmyr Gibbs).

"I've said all along I wanted Breece to be here," said HC Aaron Glenn. "He's a good football player that can help us win games. He has shown the ability to consistently make plays and have real impact on the outcome of games. We're excited to keep him here as we continue to build a team that can compete each week."

Hall, a second-round pick (No. 36 overall) of the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft who was the second two-time consensus All-American in Iowa State history, has amassed 5,040 yards from scrimmage while becoming one of just 11 running backs to total 5,000-plus over the past four seasons. Among players on that list, Hall is the third-youngest, behind Robinson and Gibbs.

Gallery | RB Breece Hall Through the Years

See the best photos of Breece Hall with the Jets since he was drafted in 2022.

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Hall, who will turn 25 on May 31, will return to a Jets offense that is led up front by a talented, young line. Last season, the Green & White ranked tied for 10th in rush yards/game (123.3) and No. 8 in rush yards/play (4.60). New Jets OC Frank Reich will emphasize a strong ground attack and was part of an Indianapolis Colts staff that drafted Taylor, who led the NFL with 332 rush attempts, 1,811 yards and 18 TDs in 2021. Over Reich's first four seasons (2018-21) in Indy, the Colts rushed for the fifth-most yards in the NFL (8,384) while averaging 129.0 yards per game.

"Listen, it's certainly going to be no secret or surprise to say that we're going to want to run the football, and so we'll continue to emphasize that," Reich said last week. "And these guys ran the ball pretty well last year, so we'll build on that."

In 56 career games (50 starts), Hall has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and registered 3,398 yards on the ground with 18 TDs. He also has 188 career receptions and 9 receiving TDs. Hall enters 2026 as the franchise's 12th-leading rusher and could vault into fourth place with an 888-plus yard season.

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