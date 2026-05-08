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Jets Sign DB VJ Payne to Rookie Contract

Kansas State Safety's Goal as an NFL Rookie Is to Be 'the Best Person I Can Be out on the Field'

May 07, 2026 at 08:45 PM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

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The Jets have signed defensive back VJ Payne, their seventh-round selection of the recent NFL Draft, No. 228 overall, out of Kansas State.

"I just want to say thank you to the Jets for taking a chance on a kid like me." Payne told nyjets.com after he was drafted. "I want to show that I'm another player on their defense that can contribute to the organization to where it was all worth it when they put that pick in there for me. I just want to be the best person I can be out on the field."

Payne (6-3 206) started all 52 games that Kansas State played from 2022-25 — tied for 11th-most in school history — and started 42 of those games at safety, including 41 consecutive starts through the end of his K-State career. In those four seasons he totaled 196 tackles, 4 interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 1 recovery, 1 sack and 10.5 tackles for loss. He was named All-Big 12 honorable mention after his final two seasons.

Not only was Payne the second-tallest safety at this year's NFL Combine at 6-3 1/4 but he turned in a 4.40 time in the 40, tied for the fifth-fastest among combine safeties.

He also was a team captain for the Wildcats last season and his leadership skills stood out to the Jets as well as his physical traits. He said of his overall game:

"You're going to see somebody that's versatile, that's able to play man coverage, playing in the run fit, play the deep part of the field. You're also getting a leader, somebody that doesn't mind being vocal on and off the field to hold people accountable."

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