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Jets Trade Up to Pick 30 in the 2026 NFL Draft

Green & White Swap 33rd and 179th Picks for 49ers Selection to Move Back into Round 1

Apr 23, 2026 at 10:35 PM
TRADE-16X9 (1)

The Jets have traded up to pick No. 30 with the San Francisco 49ers.

GM Darren Mougey conducted his first trade of the draft sending back picks No. 33 (second round) and No. 179 (fifth round) in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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