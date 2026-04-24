Jets Trade Up to Pick 30 in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Jets have traded up to pick No. 30 with the San Francisco 49ers.
GM Darren Mougey conducted his first trade of the draft sending back picks No. 33 (second round) and No. 179 (fifth round) in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Jets have traded up to pick No. 30 with the San Francisco 49ers.
GM Darren Mougey conducted his first trade of the draft sending back picks No. 33 (second round) and No. 179 (fifth round) in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Bailey the Better Fit; Sadiq a No-Brainer and Cooper Was Their Guy
Joins Green & White's Edge-Rushing Group as the Highest Defensive Draft Choice in Franchise History
Green & White Add Versatile Pass Catcher with Their Second Selection of the First Round
Green & White Tradeup Adds Hoosiers Wideout to Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq as New Targets for Offense
No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft Says: 'I'm a Versatile Player'
Edge Rushers Arvell Reese & David Bailey Top the List
Reporters from ESPN, Yahoo Sports and NFL.com Continue to Debate Arvell Reese & David Bailey at No. 2
Three Participated in California Training Camp Ahead of Junior International Cup This Summer