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Almost Time for Takeoff | Jets Training Camp Starts This Week

Veterans Report Tuesday, Back Together Weekend is Aug. 1

Jul 27, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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The Jets are about ready to kick off training camp for the 2026 season. Players will report to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday, and it won't be long before they're back on the gridiron.

Back Together Weekend will bring fans to 1 Jets Drive for a Saturday practice on Aug. 1. Season ticket holders will have six additional opportunities to see the Green & White throughout the month.

This offseason the Jets have been strategically renovating the roster and the facility. Currently, the AHJTC is undergoing a sizable change with a new weight room and Player Performance Center in the works, and on the field there are several new additions to the Green & White.

"I love the players that we brought in. Everything was intentional as far as what type of players that we want to bring in," said head coach Aaron Glen wrapping up minicamp in June. "I like exactly where we're at, but between myself and the players, this is not just me, [it's] myself and players, we want to get to the point that we love exactly where we're at and we know that takes time.

"We'll see that happen during training camp."

The Jets installed their new schemes during OTAs and minicamp. Glenn will be calling defensive plays, and OC Frank Reich is well liked. The Green & White attacked the offseason with purpose, laying out the foundation for what's ahead. Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said: "Everyone's been getting bigger, faster and stronger."

"It was made real clear to us when the season finished last year, the expectation when we got here was we're going to be going," Phillips said. "So, people approached the offseason with a lot more intensity so when we came here we wouldn't have to have those couple weeks of ramping up."

Gallery | Jets 2026 Training Camp Roster in Photos

See photos of the Jets' 2026 90-man roster heading into training camp.

RB Braelon Allen - 0
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RB Braelon Allen - 0

CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1
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CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2
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CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2

RB Kene Nwagnwu - 3
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RB Kene Nwagnwu - 3

QB Brady Cook - 4
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QB Brady Cook - 4

WR Garrett Wilson - 5
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WR Garrett Wilson - 5

S Dane Belton - 6
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S Dane Belton - 6

QB Geno Smith - 7
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QB Geno Smith - 7

S Andre Cisco - 8
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S Andre Cisco - 8

Edge Will McDonald - 9
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Edge Will McDonald - 9

QB Cade Klubnik - 10
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QB Cade Klubnik - 10

QB Bailey Zappe - 11
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QB Bailey Zappe - 11

P Austin McNamara - 14
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P Austin McNamara - 14

WR Adonai Mitchell - 15
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WR Adonai Mitchell - 15

TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16
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TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16

WR Tim Patrick - 17
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WR Tim Patrick - 17

WR Isaiah Williams - 18
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WR Isaiah Williams - 18

K Jason Sanders - 19
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K Jason Sanders - 19

RB Breece Hall - 20
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RB Breece Hall - 20

CB Brandon Stephens - 21
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CB Brandon Stephens - 21

DB Keidron Smith - 22
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DB Keidron Smith - 22

CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23
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CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23

CB Jarius Monroe - 25
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CB Jarius Monroe - 25

RB Sam Scott - 25
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RB Sam Scott - 25

DB Nahshon Wright - 26
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DB Nahshon Wright - 26

DB Malachi Moore - 27
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DB Malachi Moore - 27

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29
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S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29

CB Tre Brown - 30
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CB Tre Brown - 30

WR Gee Scott - 30
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WR Gee Scott - 30

Edge David Bailey - 31
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Edge David Bailey - 31

RB Isaiah Davis - 32
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RB Isaiah Davis - 32

CB Jordan Clark - 33
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CB Jordan Clark - 33

DB VJ Payne - 34
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DB VJ Payne - 34

WR Caullin Lacy - 35
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WR Caullin Lacy - 35

S Dean Clark - 35
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S Dean Clark - 35

K Cade York - 36
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K Cade York - 36

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37
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CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37

WR DT Sheffield - 38
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WR DT Sheffield - 38

CB Mory Bamba - 38
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CB Mory Bamba - 38

CB Samuel Womack III - 39
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CB Samuel Womack III - 39

WR Jalen Walthall - 39
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WR Jalen Walthall - 39

RB Chip Trayanum - 40
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RB Chip Trayanum - 40

RB Chip Trayanum - 40
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RB Chip Trayanum - 40

LS Thomas Hennessy - 42
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LS Thomas Hennessy - 42

LB Mykal Walker - 43
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LB Mykal Walker - 43

LB Jamien Sherwood - 44
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LB Jamien Sherwood - 44

LB Jamien Sherwood - 44
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LB Jamien Sherwood - 44

FB Andrew Beck - 47
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FB Andrew Beck - 47

LB Jaden Keller - 48
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LB Jaden Keller - 48

LS Garrison Grimes - 49
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LS Garrison Grimes - 49

OL Liam Fornadel - 50
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OL Liam Fornadel - 50

LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51
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LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51

Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52
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Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52

LB Chase Wilson - 53
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LB Chase Wilson - 53

Edge Paschal Ekeji - 54
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Edge Paschal Ekeji - 54

Edge Braiden McGregor - 55
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Edge Braiden McGregor - 55

LB Demario Davis - 56
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LB Demario Davis - 56

Edge Kingsley Jonathan - 57
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Edge Kingsley Jonathan - 57

DL Mazi Smith - 58
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DL Mazi Smith - 58

OL Kohl Levao - 60
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OL Kohl Levao - 60

OL Max Mitchell - 61
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OL Max Mitchell - 61

OL Dylan Parham - 64
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OL Dylan Parham - 64

OL Xavier Newman - 65
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OL Xavier Newman - 65

OL Joe Tippmann - 66
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OL Joe Tippmann - 66

OL Landon Young - 67
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OL Landon Young - 67

Edge Nathan Voorhis - 69
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Edge Nathan Voorhis - 69

OL Armand Membou - 70
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OL Armand Membou - 70

OL Josh Myers - 71
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OL Josh Myers - 71

OL Anez Cooper - 72
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OL Anez Cooper - 72

OL Olu Fashanu - 74
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OL Olu Fashanu - 74

OL Courtland Ford - 75
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OL Courtland Ford - 75

OL Xavier Hill - 76
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OL Xavier Hill - 76

OL Marquis Hayes - 77
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OL Marquis Hayes - 77

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 78
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DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 78

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79
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OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79

WR Jamaal Pritchett - 81
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WR Jamaal Pritchett - 81

WR Arian Smith - 82
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WR Arian Smith - 82

WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83
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WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83

WR Malik McClain - 84
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WR Malik McClain - 84

TE Mason Taylor - 85
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TE Mason Taylor - 85

TE Jelani Woods - 86
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TE Jelani Woods - 86

TE Chase Curtis - 87
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TE Chase Curtis - 87

TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89
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TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89

DL Jowon Briggs - 91
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DL Jowon Briggs - 91

DL David Onyemata - 93
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DL David Onyemata - 93

DL Tyler Baron - 94
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DL Tyler Baron - 94

DL Eric Watts - 95
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DL Eric Watts - 95

DL Jack Heflin - 96
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DL Jack Heflin - 96

DL Harrison Phillips - 97
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DL Harrison Phillips - 97

DL Payton Page - 98
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DL Payton Page - 98

DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99
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DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99

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The Schematic Goals
Players have provided insight about the objectives of the offensive and defensive systems. OTAs were the time to learn, and training camp will be the time to see how the Jets' veteran players and younger stars fit together.

"I think the main proponent of AG's defense is putting the quarterback in a blender, making it really tough on him whether that's through disguises, through pressure, through drafting guys like DB [David Bailey], who is an elite edge rusher," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said about the importance of creating turnovers. "It's just finding ways to put pressure on him and make him make mistakes."

The middle of the Jets' defense has some new and familiar faces: Fitzpatrick was traded to the Green & White from the Dolphins, T'Vondre Sweatwas acquired in a player-for-player trade from the Titans and Demario Davis is on the brink of his third stint with the Jets as he starts his 15th NFL season.

"When the middle of your defense is sound, that's a good point to have," Glenn said.

When it comes to Reich's approach to the offense, he welcomes the input and instincts of his players, which has resonated well. And two key players are back healthy for 2026 with WR Garrett Wilson and RB Braelon Allen.

"There's a very clear vision of what we'll do and how we'll do it and everything will be done to accentuate what the players do best," Reich said earlier this offseason. "These guys ran the ball pretty well last year, so we'll build on that. But you also have to find ways to be dynamic in the passing game and be excellent in situational football and the way to do that is to create problems that the defense can't solve."

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