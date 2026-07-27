Almost Time for Takeoff | Jets Training Camp Starts This Week

The Jets are about ready to kick off training camp for the 2026 season. Players will report to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Tuesday, and it won't be long before they're back on the gridiron.

Back Together Weekend will bring fans to 1 Jets Drive for a Saturday practice on Aug. 1. Season ticket holders will have six additional opportunities to see the Green & White throughout the month.

This offseason the Jets have been strategically renovating the roster and the facility. Currently, the AHJTC is undergoing a sizable change with a new weight room and Player Performance Center in the works, and on the field there are several new additions to the Green & White.

"I love the players that we brought in. Everything was intentional as far as what type of players that we want to bring in," said head coach Aaron Glen wrapping up minicamp in June. "I like exactly where we're at, but between myself and the players, this is not just me, [it's] myself and players, we want to get to the point that we love exactly where we're at and we know that takes time.

"We'll see that happen during training camp."

The Jets installed their new schemes during OTAs and minicamp. Glenn will be calling defensive plays, and OC Frank Reich is well liked. The Green & White attacked the offseason with purpose, laying out the foundation for what's ahead. Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said: "Everyone's been getting bigger, faster and stronger."