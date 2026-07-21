Geno Smith & The 2026 Jets By The Numbers

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

We mined 19 By the Numbers gems from selected players on the Jets roster and packaged them by units for your pre-training-camp enjoyment.

OFFENSE

4

WR Garrett Wilson did what he could for the Jets' passing offense despite missing 10 games with a knee injury. In fact, G's 395 yards, on 36 catches, led all Jets receivers. It was Wilson's 4th straight year leading the team in receiving yardage, and if he does it again this season (with 1,000+, fingers crossed), he'll be the first to lead the Jets for 5 consecutive seasons at any time in a career.

34

That's the number of consecutive starts that LT Olu Fashanu and RT Armand Membou are seeking to reach by the end of this season. Last year they became the first set of bookend tackles to start all games since seemingly indestructible LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson did it with 3 different RTs in 5 consecutive seasons (2011-15).

40-50-60-70

One of our favorite number nuggets for RB Breece Hall is the 4-pronged sequence above. In just 56 career games, Hall has passed the Jets legends in a number of related metrics. His 12 scrimmage plays of 40-plus yards are first in franchise history. His 8 plays of 50-plus are first. His 4 plays of 60-plus are first. And his 3 plays of 70-plus yards are, well, first.

41

Before a neck injury shelved him late in the year, rookie TE Mason Taylor was productive as advertised. His 44 catches in his 13 games (including his first pro TD catch at Cincinnati) led the Jets. And combined with the 28-game streak he closed his LSU career with, he enters '26 with a personal mark of 41 consecutive games with at least one catch.

4,000

New/old Jets starting QB Geno Smith has two 4,000-yard passing seasons to his credit — 4,282 yards in 2022 and a career-high 4,320 in '24, both times for Seattle. Thus Geno has twice as many 4,000 seasons in the last 4 years as the Jets have in their history. Their only such passer was, of course, Joe Namath with his iconic 4,007 yards in 1967.

DEFENSE

3

That's the number of consecutive seasons leading the Jets in sacks that edge Will McDonald IV is attempting to reach after leading the way with 10.5 sacks in '24 and 8 last season. He would join Quinnen Williams (2020-22) as the only Jets D-linemen to do that since Mark Gastineau's 4 in a row from 1982-85.

28

A big reason that S Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a perennial All-Pro and Pro Bowler is his takeaway ability, which is music to the ears of the Jets and their fans. In the past 8 seasons, Fitzpatrick is tied for 5th in the NFL with 28 total takeaways and is tied for second with 5 defensive-return touchdowns.

143

Demario Davis is a football freak, having played in 227 of a possible 229 games in his 14-year NFL career, started 213 of them, played 13,243 defensive snaps and made 1,536 total tackles. So why that number? Double-D set a career record with the Saints in '24 with 136 tackles and he topped it last year with ... 143.

150

Jamien Sherwood is much younger than Davis, entering his 6th NFL season, but the Jets MLB seems cut from the same cloth. He played in all 34 games in 2024-25, led all Jets on both sides last year with 1,111 scrimmage snaps, and cleared 150 tackles for the second straight year with 154 after notching 158 in '24.

366

As Aaron Glenn has said, "Mass kicks a**, and DL T'Vondre Sweat, acquired in an offseason trade, has one of the most massive bodies in franchise history. His program weight with the Titans last year was 346 but the Jets list him at 6-4, 366. Only one Jet was ever listed as heavier — DT Chester McGlockton at 6-4, 371 in 2003.

SPECIAL TEAMS

5

Kene Nwangwu exploded for his second Jets kickoff return in 2 seasons, and his fifth in his 5 pro seasons, in last year's home win over the Browns. Nwangwu's 5 KO-return scores ties him for 9th-most in NFL history, and one more this season would lift him into a 4th-place tie on the all-time list.

29.9

Curtis Martin Team MVP Isaiah Williams teamed with Nwangwu to provide the NFL's No. 1 kickoff-return unit in yards/return last season. Williams' 29.9 yards/KO return was No. 2 in the league among qualifying returners, and that's also the fourth-best single-season return figure in franchise history.

43.2

Austin McNamara was second in the NFL in a number of punting categories — inside-the-20 kicks (32), most fair catches (25) and, unofficially, average hang time (4.76 seconds). In franchise history, A-Mac shattered the team single-season net average mark with 43.2 yards/punt, topping Thomas Morstead's 41.8 in 2023.

149

It's sometimes hard to come up with stats for long-snappers. But in Thomas Hennessy's case, besides unerring snaps, he's got perfect availability going for him. He becomes a 10th-year pro this season, and as the Jets' LS for the past 9 seasons, he's never missed a game, having played in all 149 games in that span.

DRAFT CHOICES

4.36

Of the four speed merchants at the top of the Jets' draft, second-round CB D'Angelo Ponds is arguably the fastest. He didn't run at the combine but at Indiana's pro day was measured at 5-8⅝ and 182 pounds and turned a 40 time of 4.36 seconds. Eerily similar to HC Aaron Glenn's 1994 measurables, from Texas A&M's pro day: 5-8½, 184 and 4.39 speed before becoming a Jets first-round pick.

4.39

Kenyon Sadiq, the Jets' 16th overall pick in the draft, fried some electronic timers at the combine by turning in a 4.39-second time in the 40. It arguably was the fastest time by a tight end in combine history and definitely was the fastest by a TE in the last 20 combines.

14

Omar Cooper Jr., the Jets' third choice of Round 1, 30th overall, scored 14 touchdowns for Indiana last season, tied for most total TDs by an FBS wideout. Cooper caught 13 TD passes and tied an IU record with 4 receiving TDs in one game. He tied another school WR mark with a 75-yard scoring run.

18

That's the number of slots the Jets traded up with Seattle, from 128th to 110th, as part of the transaction to grab Clemson QB Cade Klubnik in Round 4 of the draft. The 18 slots marked the Jets' largest upward move in a picks-for-picks draft-day trade in franchise history.