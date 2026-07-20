Jets Add Some Helping Hands for Wideout Garrett Wilson

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

The Jets have reinforced and remade their offense, keeping much of the band together up front while adding and re-signing weapons at the skill positions — and no one could be happier than WR1 Garrett Wilson.

In his first three seasons with the Green & White after being the team's second pick (No. 10 overall) in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Wilson eclipsed 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards three times. He's the only wideout to do that in any three seasons of a Jets career.

Wilson played in all 17 games each of those first three seasons. But he fell victim to a knee injury last season and appeared in seven games, making 36 catches for 395 yards (a figure that was still tops on the team). At the trading deadline, the Jets added to the fold Adonai Mitchell, a WR who combines speed with his 6-2 size.

"You hear Garrett all the time, and you should, because he is a true No. 1 receiver, but man, I look forward to seeing what AD is going to do," HC Aaron Glenn said about Mitchell, adding: "I like the way our receiver room is. Obviously, you're always going to try to get players that are going to help your team."

That help for the Jets and for Wilson arrived in a big way during April's draft. With the No. 16 selection in the first round, the Green & White picked Oregon's elite TE Kenyon Sadiq. Then, after GM Darren Mougey traded up late in the first round, the team snapped up Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana's star WR, with the No. 30 pick.

"I feel good about the wide receiver room," Mougey said. "Obviously, getting Garrett back and healthy will be big for us."

The influx of talent at wide receiver will give new coordinator Frank Reich multiple options in terms of personnel groups, which could see a trio of stars from Big Ten schools in Wilson (Ohio State), Cooper (national champion Indiana) and Sadiq (Oregon) on the field at the same time.

Asked what he likes about Wilson's game, Cooper said: "Really everything. He has some really good releases, he's a really good route runner, and he attacked the ball really well in college. And just how aggressive he played, that was something that I really found enjoyable."