Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | The Choice to Complete a Mission

Position at a Glance in '26

The Jets went into the offseason with a need at quarterback on offense and on defense. Prior to the start of free agency, head coach Aaron Glenn announced that he would take over defensive playcalling duties and he also hired Brian Duker as his defensive coordinator. Then the Jets went to work on their player personnel and signed LB Demario Davis as Glenn's top lieutenant and Mike linebacker.

Just days before the Jets lined up against the Saints last December, Glenn shed light on his feelings about Davis.

"He's their Double D," Glenn said. "He is probably one of the best leaders that I've ever been around. Emotionally, man, there are a number of things I can say about that player because of how he carries himself. He's a man of faith. I think he's 37 years old playing that position, man, you hardly ever see that. So, nothing but respect for him. I love the player and I love what he brings to the table."

A third-round pick of the Jets in 2012, Davis returned to the Green & White table for a third time in March. Davis, who led the Saints in tackles the past eight seasons, reunites with Glenn, who was the New Orleans secondary coach from 2018-20.

"I never would've thought in a million years that I would be back two times let alone three times, but for me I always try to find a positive perspective and I guess this is just where I'm meant to be and I wouldn't have it any other way," Davis said. "I'm happy, my family's happy, everything feels right. I'm playing with a coach that I believe in more than anything, we've been together for a long time in this league. I'm playing with a locker room full of brothers that I enjoy being around every day. I've got a position coach who pushes me, so it's a lot of fun showing up to work each and every day. And guess what ... it's five weeks in, six weeks in, and it's been a joy to come into work everyday and so it's a good situation to be in."

Storyline to Watch

What will Demario Davis' influence mean for Jamien Sherwood? Last season, Sherwood led the team with 154 tackles while becoming the only player in the NFL to record 150-plus stop seasons in 2024-25 and 2025-26. But Sherwood this spring offered a blunt assessment of his fifth professional campaign.

"It wasn't the best," he said. "Obviously, I felt, like I just said, there were areas where I need to improve. There were some good plays, there were some bad plays. I just felt, for myself, I definitely could be more consistent than I was, so again that's another thing that I do look for going into this season. That's just studying more, staying after practice more, and again, just being a better teammate."

Sherwood doesn't have to look far to see one of the NFL's top leaders. Davis is still playing at a high level after amassing 1,536 tackles (951 solo), 45 sacks, 9 FR, 6 FF and 4 INTs in 227 games.

"It's been great," Sherwood said. "The only thing that I can say from last year is we were a pretty young team, so when there were times where I felt like I did need someone to lean on or felt like I needed a little bit more of knowledge of something. I feel like for the last few weeks of OTAs and the offseason, like he's been there. I would say you can feel his presence and it's beneficial for everybody on the team, not just myself. It's beneficial for our coaches having a guy like him."

What They're Saying

Demario Davis, who told ESPN that he spends $500,000 to $1 million per year on body training and recovery, is looking to complete a mission.