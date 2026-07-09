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Jets' Offseason Moves 'Set the Stage for a Better Future'

NFL.com Writer Gives Green & White A- Grade, Tops in AFC East

Jul 09, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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Among the four teams in the AFC East, the Jets earned the best grade, A-, for their strong offseason moves, according to NFL.com's league and fantasy content writer Matt Okada.

Among the moves that stood out were the three first-round draft picks -- No. 2 edge David Bailey, No. 16 TE Kenyon Sadiq, and No. 30 WR Omar Cooper Jr. -- followed by RB Breece Hall's contract extension and the trade with Tennessee that brought DT T'Vondre Sweat to the team.

"Now that we're into July, the roster-construction period of the offseason has all but concluded and the preparing-for-the-season part has started," Okada wrote. "After the frenzy of free agency, a flurry of blockbuster trades and a fresh influx of talent in the draft, the vast majority of key moves have been made ... which means we can now grade every team's 2026 offseason."

He used data from NFL Pro and NFL IQ to evaluate signings, releases, trades and picks, plus moves not made, to grade each of the 32 NFL teams ahead of the start of the 2026 season. In the AFC East, the Jets had the top grade, followed by Buffalo (B), New England (B) and Miami (C-).

"They [the Jets] had a much higher-profile draft, snagging edge rusher David Bailey second overall before adding top tight end Kenyon Sadiq, highly rated wideout Omar Cooper Jr., and top-50 prospect D'Angelo Ponds at corner. They also swapped [Jermaine] Johnson for a talented young defensive tackle in Sweat, signed promising corner CB Nahshon Wright and traded for bridge QB Geno Smith.

"Extending Hall for three years solidified a respectable skill-position group (after also extending (Garrett Wilson last summer) for a future franchise quarterback. ... This offseason set the stage for a better future."

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