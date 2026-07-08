Jets Flag Elite Players Strike Gold Representing Team USA at Junior International Cup

The Jets Flag Elite program was well represented at the Junior International Cup last month. Kaitlyn Richards and Myla Ramos struck gold with USA Football's 15U U.S Girls' National Team and coach Jesse Marrow also won gold as an assistant with the 15U Boys' National Team.

Marrow is the head coach of the inaugural 14U Jets Flag Elite Team which launched in October 2025 and he coaches Richards and Ramos who are both members of the inaugural 14U Jets Flag Elite Team which launched in October 2025 — this was the girls' first time representing Team USA.

"It meant everything to me, I was really grateful for the opportunity," Richards said. "The year before, I played in the Select Bowl for Team Grey and won the championship. To come back the next year, play on the same field, represent Team USA, and win another championship on the national level was an incredible experience.

"My favorite part was competing alongside such talented teammates while representing my country."

The U.S. defeated Panama in a thrilling 42-35 showdown. On the final play of the game, Richards tipped the ball away from the receiver in the end zone, preventing Panama from scoring and sealed Team USA's victory.

"I felt nothing but gratitude and excitement," Richards said. "In that moment, I knew all the hard work my teammates and I had put in had paid off. It was an amazing feeling to make a game winning play and help bring home the gold medal for Team USA."

Richards, a two-way star player, was named MVP of the 15U girls' division. In addition to her defensive efforts, she also had five catches for 56 yards and 2 TDs. While she "enjoys both sides of the ball," and can't pick a favorite, Richards likes defense "because it's a challenge," and she enjoys challenging herself.

But according to Marrow, it isn't just her efforts on the field that makes her a good player.

"The statistics and accolades speak for themselves, but what truly makes Kaitlyn elite is her selflessness, leadership and unwavering commitment to her teammates," Marrow said. "She represents everything you could want in a player, teammate and ambassador for Team USA."

Ramos was the quarterback for the U.S. and she completed 23 passes (29 attempts) for 273 yards and six touchdowns in the gold medal game.

"Myla Ramos is the definition of The Gold Standard at the quarterback position," Marrow said. "What makes her accomplishments even more impressive is that she competed at the Junior International Cup as a 13-year-old, making her the youngest player on the Team USA 15U Girls roster. At a position where decision-making, leadership and executive drive the success of the entire offense, that is an incredible achievement."

This was Marrow's second season coaching for Team USA.

"What makes coaching at this level so rewarding is watching young athletes embrace that responsibility," Marrow said. "They come into the process as talented football players, but through training camps, competition and shared experiences, they grow into leaders. They learn trust, accountability and what it means to put the team before themselves."

Flag football continues to grow all over the world and the Junior International Cup also featured teams from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Panama, South Korea and Mexico. Flag football will make its Olympic debut during the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

"These athletes are helping shape the future of the sport," Marrow said.

Opportunities in flag football continue to grow and in May it was officially sanctioned as a varsity high school sport in New Jersey.