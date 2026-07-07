Former Jets QB Chad Pennington Looks Back on a Career-Defining Game

The Jets began that season with a win at Buffalo followed by losses in five of the next six games as the veteran QB Vinny Testaverde gave way to Pennington, who was in his third season after playing sparingly his first two seasons. In Week 9, they traveled cross-country to face the San Diego Chargers, who entered the game with a 6-1 record. Pennington was dazzling that day, connecting on 28-of-37 passes for 253 yards and a TD, finishing with a QB rating of 102.6.

"The Chargers were coming off a bye week, Drew Brees was their quarterback and here's what really happened," he said. "We were 2-5, the [QB] switch was made when we were 1-4. We were starting to play better football, but there was still a lot of negativity floating around the team with play calling and outcome and things like that. And I just remember calling up the offense one day and just trying to level set with us about, OK, listen. First of all, these coaches aren't trying to lose. This is their livelihood. This is what they do to put food on the table. So, understand their perspective is they're trying to put us in positions to win. I know we have good players, I know we have good schemes, but our belief system has to change."

The 44-13 win set the Jets off on a four-game winning streak, and a 7-2 record to finish the regular season -- leading to the game against the Colts on Jan. 4, 2003.

"When you just take a moment to be in that moment, you see, man, we were playing at a high level," Pennington said. "And in that game, everything was just clicking, the play calls, the execution of the play calls, the energy of the team, the effort and execution of the team, and that's across the board, that's not even offensively, that's all three phases. I mean, it was a steam roll. It really was."

Right out of the box early in the first quarter, Pennington and RB Richie Anderson collaborated on a screen pass that went 56 yards for a TD. The Jets never looked back.

"You never really know a screen pass like that's gonna pop, because really, when you call that, you're looking for a good solid 6 to 8 [yards]," Pennington said. "If you break it for 15, now we're playing with house money. What's really cool about it is like when you watch it from the end zone, full play action fake, linebackers are completely going, because I think it was Dave Szott, maybe that pulled on a power-looking play, and then you've got Kevin [Mawae], Randy Thomas and Anthony Becht out front.

"That was a good way to start the game, for sure."

Sadly for Pennington and the Jets, their run ended the next week in a 30-10 loss at Oakland.