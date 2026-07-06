Jets Nominated for 12 New York Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group – One Jets Drive Entertainment – for 12 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.

Over the past seven years, the Jets have garnered 152 Emmy nominations, more than any professional sports team in New York. The 4th Annual New York Sports Emmy® Awards will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, followed by the 69th Annual New York Emmy® Awards Creative Arts Ceremony and Gala on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Click here to see the full list of Emmy Award Nominations.