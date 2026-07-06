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Jets Nominated for 12 New York Emmy Awards

Internal Content Group Has Received 152 Nominations During the Last 9 Years

Jul 06, 2026 at 07:59 AM
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The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York nominated the Jets' internal content group – One Jets Drive Entertainment – for 12 Emmys, the most nominations of any professional sports team in New York.

The Jets were nominated in 5 different categories — promotion - sports promotion (single spot), content shorts - sports, sports - one-time special, sports program post-produced or edited - single program and sports excellence.

Six individuals were also nominated — director - post-produced - short form content, director - post-produced - long form content, editor - sports - short form content, editor - sports - long form content, lighting design/lighting direction - studio/location and performer / narrator.

Over the past seven years, the Jets have garnered 152 Emmy nominations, more than any professional sports team in New York. The 4th Annual New York Sports Emmy® Awards will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, followed by the 69th Annual New York Emmy® Awards Creative Arts Ceremony and Gala on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Click here to see the full list of Emmy Award Nominations.

2026 Jets New York Emmy Award Nominations

Promotion - Sports - (Single Spot)
Origins Season 2 Trailer
Rivalries Launch

Content Shorts - Sports
How to Prep an NFL Football

Sports - One-Time Special
EmpowHER: Jets Flag Elite

Sports Program - Post-Produced or Edited - Single Program
Proving Ground Episode 1 - Physicality

Sports Excellence
New York Jets

Director - Post-Produced - Short Form Content
Pablo Mondragon

Director - Post-Produced - Long Form Content
Seth Bradley

Editor - Sports - Short Form Content
Sarah Conti

Editor - Sports - Long Form Content
Austin Seabolt

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction - Studio/Location
Frank Lazar

Performer / Narrator
Jon Armond

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