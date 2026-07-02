Where Are They Now: Javelin Guidry 

Former Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry had an incredibly fast start. The key word being – fast.

Booing a referee's call fast.

Hanging up on a robocall fast.

Younger fans may have to Google this, but a camera's shutter speed fast.

On the field: During his sophomore and junior years at Cedar Park High School in suburban Austin, Texas, he was named First-Team All-District 25-5A. And as a senior at Vista Murrieta High School in Southern California, Guidry was First-Team All-Southwestern League with 38 tackles and six interceptions. He also played running back and rushed for 589 yards and three touchdowns.

On the track: Guidry was a 100-meter state champion in Texas (5A) in 2016 and in California in 2017. That year, he recorded the fastest all-conditions 100-meter time in state history at 10.13 seconds.

Invited to the 2020 NFL Combine after three seasons at the University of Utah – where he was a two-time honorable mention All-Pac 12 nickelback – Guidry ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.29 seconds.

He, however, was unable to build on the eye-opening sprint that day in front of team GMs and scouts.

"I did the 40 and the bench press and I did a drill, but then I tweaked my hamstring, so I sat out," Guidry said. "I had the Combine, but then shortly after, I wasn't able to do my Pro Day because of COVID. So I believe that hindered my chances because I didn't do drills at the Combine. I was definitely frustrated."

Frustrated, Guidry also went undrafted. He then chose to sign as a free agent with the Jets over offers from Minnesota and Tampa Bay.

"It was an opportunity," he said. "Just looking at the roster and how the different players were, how their contracts were set up, I felt like I'd be able to help and make the roster. It was the best chance for me."

Because the OTAs were virtual in 2020, Guidry and the other first-year players were trying to make a name for themselves by themselves. But once training camp opened and the whole team came together, it was an opportunity for them to learn from the veterans.

"Arthur Maulet, he was a real big someone I could talk to," Guidry said. "Bless Austin, Marcus Maye, Brian Poole, they really helped teach me how to be a pro. And talking with my fellow rookies, as well, going through our different experiences really helped me a lot."

Opening his rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Guidry caught the eye of a nearby team who wanted him to move to South Jersey.

"Philly reached out to have me sign with them, but New York blocked it," Guidry said. "Philly was trying to poach me off by Week 2, and I didn't even know what that meant, the business side of the NFL. You can protect players on the practice squad and New York protected me twice.

"And I believe you only have two times when you could protect the player. So then by the third time they just signed me to the active roster."

Signed to the active roster, Guidry made his NFL debut in Week 4 against Denver.

"It was just a great feeling in the moment. Alright, now you're basically starting brand new now, so you have to ball out," he said. "I remember it was Thursday Night Prime Time, no fans though (because of the pandemic). I was on special teams and I wanted to just play fast, just play strong, just play to the best of my ability. Fall back on my training."

Appearing in 11 games with two starts, Guidry forced four fumbles, which tied him for the most by a rookie that season and third among all players. It was also the most by an undrafted rookie in the NFL in 20 years.

"Just find ball, feel ball, get ball, is what we were taught by our coach," Guidry said. "And just like trying to make a play, really."

Guidry played in all 17 games with three starts the following season under New York's new head coach Robert Saleh, who had replaced Adam Gase. He had 45 tackles and three passes defensed, and added three more tackles on special teams.

"It was kind of like a fresh new opportunity to impress the coaches and put my best foot forward to show them how I am as a player and a professional, and how I can help the team the best way I can," Guidry said.

After spending the 2022 season with Las Vegas, Guidry made his way back to the Jets in 2023. But not before racking up plenty of frequent flyer miles while he was doing so.

"I was with New York (in 2022), and after training camp, New York cut me," Guidry said. "So then I got claimed by the Cardinals. It was two weeks and they released me. I got claimed by Vegas and when you're claimed, you play three games automatically on the active roster.

"And then after that third game, they released me and put me on their practice squad. I was elevated three times. I was up and down. I was active, but you only get three times to be active.

"I didn't want to be on the practice squad for the whole year, so me and my agent talked with the GM and Vegas GM released me. Then I signed with the Philadelphia Eagles (to be on their practice squad) for like two months, and the last four games I was on the practice squad for the Falcons.

"The Jets claimed me in 2023 from Atlanta, and when I came back, it was open arms. To me, it was like a fresh new start. If I could go back in time, I would have went to New York after Vegas because they wanted me back every time."

Making his home in Los Angeles, Guidry is raising his 4-year-old daughter, Zoe, and exploring possibilities as he transitions away from playing the game, including working with kids.

"I've had multiple opportunities to talk with kids and do some camps," Guidry said. "Just giving back however I can. All the stuff that I learned over the years, playing and speed, as well. I have multiple DMs on Twitter and Instagram, kids reach out to me from when I lived in Texas, that school in Cedar Park, and then some schools here in California.

"I'm just giving back what I know and trying to help the next generation be the best that they can be."

And the best thing about being Javelin Guidry…