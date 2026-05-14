Where Are They Now: Marc Spindler

Fifth-year veteran defensive lineman Marc Spindler joined the Jets through a 1995 trade with Tampa Bay.

His son, Rocco – an offensive lineman who started for Nebraska last season and was named as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, and who played in 40 games with 23 starts at Notre Dame before that – was a tryout player at the Green & White's rookie minicamp last weekend.

While he wasn't signed by New York, the elder Spindler is confident that if other NFL teams reach out, they'll be getting a player who is – healthy, hungry, and humble.

"He was a three-year starter, two years at Notre Dame, one year at Nebraska, and he played against some of the toughest competition in the United States," Spindler said. "When you get to the NFL, it is just a very serious game with a serious opportunity. And if you're given that opportunity, you better take advantage of every single snap.

"Rocco started 1,500 snaps between Notre Dame and Nebraska. In three years, he gave up three sacks and zero penalties and like 14 pressures. That's it. His arms might be not as long. He might not run quite as fast. But this kid is a football player with a lot of grit and a lot of determination. There'd be nothing better for me than to be able to watch my son play (in the NFL). It'd be like a dream come true."

Another dream of Spindler's came true in 1990 when he was chosen in the third round of that year's NFL Draft by Detroit out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Becoming a free agent in 1995, Spindler chose to sign with Tampa Bay. And, well, it may not have been the best decision he ever made. He'd ultimately be traded to the Jets six days before the season-opener along with wide receiver Charles Wilson for a 1996 fourth-round draft pick.

"It appeared to be a really good opportunity to go to Tampa Bay, but it wasn't long after I was there that their culture and my mindset did not mesh," Spindler said. "I was like this just doesn't make any sense at all. I can't relate to these individuals that can't get up, have grit, and do what it takes. (Buccaneers head coach) Sam Wyche just couldn't relate to who I was, and I couldn't relate to that type of just terrible mindset.

"So I was in touch with my agent, Tom Condon, 'Look, you've got to get me out of here.' And then he called and said, 'The New York Jets are the team.' And I go, 'I'm from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I'm not saying I'm from New York, but I like that New York-type of mindset. You know, dog-eat-dog, rat-eat-rat. You had a fight for everything that you got.' And I'm like, 'I'm in! Just get me there and I'll do whatever it takes.'

"(Jets head coach) Richie Kotite, I was appreciative that he gave me a shot to come there and play. I guess my reputation was that of someone that was a pugilistic, tough, hard-ass, hard-nosed-type of player on and sometimes off the field in a certain way, and I think he wanted to incorporate some of that there."

Finishing his first season starting at left defensive tackle, Spindler made personal history the following year.

Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway threw 226 interceptions during his 16-year career, while Spindler had one interception during his 10-year career. That came off of the Broncos legend during New York's Week 1 loss in Denver.

"I remember that I had cottonmouth all over because I was a guy that never came out," he said. "You know how they put that finger up today (as a signal for a substitute), that was like a badge of honor for me to never put my finger up, never take one play off, and just stay in there.

"But I knew I was gassing pretty good, and when that ball went up in the air, I'm like, 'Hey, this is the only opportunity you have to get off the field. You better catch that ball.' And so I caught the ball, looked down the field, and I had these visions I was going to go about 65 yards for a touchdown.

"I ran like three yards and got smashed by (Broncos guard) Mark Schlereth, and the next thing I knew I was laying on my back going, 'Alright, at least I'm off the football field for three or four plays.' But I have the ball. And obviously when you intercept John Elway, that's something that's pretty damn cool."

Even though wins were roughly as common as making good time crossing the George Washington Bridge during rush hour in the course of Spindler's two seasons with New York, he greatly appreciated the Jets faithful.

"Myself and my wife and my two children at that time, we have the fondest, greatest memories of not only spending time in the city, but really, the Jet fans. They were just so damn passionate. I could feel it. I could sense it. I could hear it. They just wanted a winner," Spindler said.

"I mean, you're talking about a team that's 1-15, 3-13, and when they would chant that – J-E-T-S, Jets! Jets! Jets! – it was just an echo. It would resound. And they showed up! When you show up for a team that is 3-13 followed by a team that's 1-15, it just tells you how passionate these people are for winners.

"I wish I could have been a part of it longer, but unfortunately, I wasn't. But the time that I was there, although the record didn't indicate it, I can tell you I had the time of my life."

Following the time of his life with the Jets, Spindler returned to the Lions and finished out his 10-year NFL career in 1999. And now 27 years later, he is still making his home in Detroit and is in the hearing aid franchise business with Miracle Ear.

"I was blessed 15 years ago that a business partner of mine, a mentor of mine, Mr. Rick Frasier, gave me an opportunity," Spindler said. "And no different than anything else, I never want anyone to do anything I've never done myself or not capable of doing. I started from the ground level, worked my way up to be a territory manager, into ownership, and built a pretty damn good business.

"We own nearly 100 Miracle Ears together, and as a partnership with myself and the rest of my partners, we own 700 of them across the United States. My role in the company is to be relatable, to run it at the ground level. Like I said, I never ask people to do what I've never done myself or not capable of doing. I want them to be healthy, I want them to be hungry, I want them to be humble, and I want them to want to win.

"I look for winners – likable and like-minded. Likable people are very easy to find. Like-minded are very hard to find. But when you find likable and like-minded, you put yourself in a position to win. You put together a great team with a great culture, and culture begins and ends with winning. Period.

"The more you win, the better the culture is. So we try to win. But the wins are short-lived, and you'll learn more from your losses than you do from your wins. And we've had ups and downs, but through it all we've built a massive company and put a lot of people in a position to take care of their families."

Spindler and his wife, Rochelle, have three adult children: Gabriella, who graduated from West Point and is a captain in the U.S. Army; Dominique, who is a model; Isabella, who is "third in command running our company;" and Rocco.

Besides his family, the best thing about being Marc Spindler…

"Every single morning, the good Lord gives me an opportunity to wake up and change people's lives. I get to change my own life. And I get to spend time with my family," he said.

"And I not only got one bite of the apple by working my ass off in the National Football League, I got a bigger bite of the apple by really working my ass off to build a company to where it is today.