Jets GM Darren Mougey: The Jets Have 'a Clear Vision' of What's Ahead

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

Just days after the Jets had completed their 2025 regular season, general manager Darren Mougey set the tone for a critical offseason ahead.

"I feel more confident today than ever moving forward with what we have going," Mougey said.

Mougey pointed to familiarity with head coach Aaron Glenn plus financial flexibility and a bounty of draft capital.

"I've learned a lot, we've learned a lot," Mougey said. "We've got a clear vision. AG and I, we talk daily on this roster and the vision and this division. And with the assets we have moving forward, the draft capital, the cap space, I know we're going to continue to build and add good players to the team that are going to help us win."

Mougey emphasized an aggressive but calculated approach in free agency. He sought out established veterans who could help production on the field and provide leadership inside the locker room. At the onset of the new league year, he traded with the Raiders for QB Geno Smith and the Dolphins for S Minkah Fitzpatrick. Then he landed a commander for his defense with the signing of LB Demario Davis, who returns to the Green & White for a third stint.