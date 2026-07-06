 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets GM Darren Mougey: The Jets Have 'a Clear Vision' of What's Ahead

Green & White's 2nd-Year GM Says: 'I've Learned a Lot, We've Learned a Lot'

Jul 06, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Mougey 1

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

Just days after the Jets had completed their 2025 regular season, general manager Darren Mougey set the tone for a critical offseason ahead.

"I feel more confident today than ever moving forward with what we have going," Mougey said.

Mougey pointed to familiarity with head coach Aaron Glenn plus financial flexibility and a bounty of draft capital.

"I've learned a lot, we've learned a lot," Mougey said. "We've got a clear vision. AG and I, we talk daily on this roster and the vision and this division. And with the assets we have moving forward, the draft capital, the cap space, I know we're going to continue to build and add good players to the team that are going to help us win."

Mougey emphasized an aggressive but calculated approach in free agency. He sought out established veterans who could help production on the field and provide leadership inside the locker room. At the onset of the new league year, he traded with the Raiders for QB Geno Smith and the Dolphins for S Minkah Fitzpatrick. Then he landed a commander for his defense with the signing of LB Demario Davis, who returns to the Green & White for a third stint.

"We were one of the youngest teams in the NFL," Mougey said. "So we talked about that in the offseason and targeted a few guys and were able to land those guys and feel really good about the team and where we're at now."

After addressing several of their needs in free agency, the Jets selected eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets were the only team to draft three times in the first round, and edge David Bailey (No. 2 overall), TE Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16) and WR Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30) plus CB D'Angelo Ponds (Round 2, No. 50) will all be counted on to make immediate contributions.

Mougey praised the processes and communication he's engaged in with Glenn and the coaching staff.

"It's definitely a more comfortable feeling going in knowing you have a whole year with your processes," he said. "We changed the entire grading scale from our last draft, so we're on a different scale, a different system. I felt much more comfortable visualizing the board this year and kind of knowing how it was going to fall. And I feel really good about where we're at as a whole staff."

Mougey executed four trades during the draft, acquiring WR Cooper, QB Cade Klubnik (Round 4, No. 110) and Miami G Anez Cooper (Round 6, No. 188) following trade ups and selecting Ponds after a move back.

Entering his second year on the job, the GM has reshaped the roster, making 18 trades with 15 teams. And while he's confident the Jets will be competitive this season, Mougey is set to have a ton of financial flexibility and even more draft capital next April with three first-round picks and 10 selections overall.

Related Content

news

Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas Feeling Confident Heading into Year 2

Everything Changed for the CB When Sauce Gardner Was Traded

news

Chad Pennington Shares Secret To Playing Late into His NFL Career

Former Jets QB: 'Your Mind Is Continuously Improving, but Physically You're Just Trying to Hold On'

news

Which Young Jets Player Could Be Poised for a Breakthrough Season?

Second Year Players Armand Membou & Azareye'h Thomas Looking to Take Next Step

news

Jets RB Breece Hall Back For Big '26

Aaron Glenn Confident Rushing Group Can Help Elevate the Offense

news

Don't Call It a Comeback: Karl Dunbar Leads Revamped Defensive Line

Jets DL Coach: David Bailey Does a 'Great Job Taking Notes, Studying and Preparing'

news

The Jets Have Placed the Ball Back in Geno's Hands in 2026

QB Room Has Been Redesigned with Trade for Smith, Drafting of Cade Klubnik

news

Former Jets RB Chris Johnson Discloses ALS Diagnosis

'You Can Give Up or You Can Fight. I Chose to Fight'

news

How Sports Other Than Football Shaped Garrett Wilson's Creativity

Growing Up, the WR Also Played Basketball and Did Gymnastics

news

HC Aaron Glenn Likes How He and His Team Are Growing

Jets' 2nd-Year Head Coach: 'You're Starting to See It Come Together'

news

Jets CB Nahshon Wright Praises Team's Offseason Moves

In 17 Games With the Bears in '25, 5 INT, and 8 Total Takeaways to Lead the NFL

news

What Have We Learned About the Jets This Offseason?

HC Aaron Glenn & GM Darren Mougey Enter Season Two With Experienced Group

Advertising