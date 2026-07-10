ESPN Tabs Jets DT T'Vondre Sweat as a 'Breakout Candidate'

It's impossible to envision Jets DT T'Vondre Sweat flying under anyone's radar. After all, the third-year player, still only 24 years old, is often described as a "massive human being," which of course he is at 6-4, 336. There's no missing him.

The trade with Tennessee that brought Sweat to the Jets has turned heads around the league and gave the Green & White another imposing and versatile player in the middle of a defensive line. The D-line has been reinforced with the acquisition of Sweat, the drafting of edge David Bailey (No. 2 overall), and the signing in free agency of Joseph Ossai, David Onyemata and Kingsley Enagbare. The new faces complement a group that includes Harrison Phillips and Will McDonald IV, among others.

"Just like I said before, there are things that I believe in when it comes to D-line," HC Aaron Glenn said during minicamp last month. Speaking about Sweat, Glenn said: "He's a big man that's agile. He's tough, he's competitive, he has long arms, he demands a double-team block. The things that I believe in when it comes to the D-line and how we play our D-line. So, any time you can go around and you can get somebody of that magnitude that actually fits exactly what you're doing, you think about how you can put that player on your team and it just happened that we were able to make the swap with those two guys [sending Jermaine Johnson II to the Titans]. Again, looking forward to seeing him grow, especially with the pads on so we can see exactly how he can dominate inside."

Glenn's excitement at seeing Sweat in action was echoed recently by ESPN writer Ben Solak, whose article focusing on his picks as "breakout candidates" among the NFL's 32 teams included Sweat.