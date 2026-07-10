ESPN Tabs Jets DT T'Vondre Sweat as a 'Breakout Candidate'

It's impossible to envision Jets DT T'Vondre Sweat flying under anyone's radar. After all, the third-year player, still only 24 years old, is often described as a "massive human being," which of course he is at 6-4, 336. There's no missing him.
The trade with Tennessee that brought Sweat to the Jets has turned heads around the league and gave the Green & White another imposing and versatile player in the middle of a defensive line. The D-line has been reinforced with the acquisition of Sweat, the drafting of edge David Bailey (No. 2 overall), and the signing in free agency of Joseph Ossai, David Onyemata and Kingsley Enagbare. The new faces complement a group that includes Harrison Phillips and Will McDonald IV, among others.
"Just like I said before, there are things that I believe in when it comes to D-line," HC Aaron Glenn said during minicamp last month. Speaking about Sweat, Glenn said: "He's a big man that's agile. He's tough, he's competitive, he has long arms, he demands a double-team block. The things that I believe in when it comes to the D-line and how we play our D-line. So, any time you can go around and you can get somebody of that magnitude that actually fits exactly what you're doing, you think about how you can put that player on your team and it just happened that we were able to make the swap with those two guys [sending Jermaine Johnson II to the Titans]. Again, looking forward to seeing him grow, especially with the pads on so we can see exactly how he can dominate inside."
Glenn's excitement at seeing Sweat in action was echoed recently by ESPN writer Ben Solak, whose article focusing on his picks as "breakout candidates" among the NFL's 32 teams included Sweat.
"In putting together a list of 32 -- one from each team -- I tried to get a mix of the prototypes," Solak writes. "There are some developmental prospects who are on the cusp of putting the pieces together. There are some middle-round picks in line for bigger roles. There are early draft picks whom nobody but me still believes in. The one stipulation I did follow: no rookies allowed. You can't break out if you haven't played a game yet.
See the best photos from entirety of the Jets 2026 offseason practice and workout programming.
Sweat, the Titans' second-round selection (No. 38 overall) out of Texas in the 2024 NFL Draft, played in 12 games last season as he dealt with a recurring ankle injury. Across his two seasons in the league, he had 3 sacks, 1 PD, a forced fumble, 8 TFL and 6 QB hits. In addition, he's made 85 total tackles (38 solo).
"The Jets and Titans executed a rare player-for-player (i.e., no picks) swap when they exchanged Sweat for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II," Solak writes. "This trade was largely understood from the Titans' perspective -- they had a huge need at edge rusher, and Johnson is reuniting with Robert Saleh, who drafted him in New York. But I really like the other side of this deal.
"Sweat is a preposterously talented athlete, with considerable explosiveness at 366 pounds. His effort wanes at times, but Aaron Glenn's greatest strength as a coach is how well he motivates. A fire lit under Sweat could produce one of the more dynamic nose tackles in the league. The flashes have been there for Sweat through two seasons as a Titan, and defensive tackle breakouts tend to come in Year 3 or 4.
"He's one to watch."
Glenn, who will call the Jets' defensive plays, is a big believer in strength up and down the spine of the unit.
"Any time you can build your defense to where the middle of your defense is just stacked, and when I say that, you got Sweat, you got Demario [Davis], and then you got a safety Minkah [Fitzpatrick]," Glenn said. "When the middle of your defense is sound, that's a good point to have."