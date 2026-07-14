Minkah Fitzpatrick, Nahshon Wright Add New Look to Jets Secondary

One in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2026 Yearbook, which will be published this summer.

The Green & White will field a revamped secondary in 2026, headlined by key offseason addition S Minkah Fitzpatrick. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro, the Old Bridge, NJ, native is ready to make some noise for his hometown team.

"Just his history of what he's done in this league speaks for itself," HC Aaron Glenn said of the newcomer, acquired in a March trade with the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick, who Glenn said brings influential leadership to the group, believes he still has more to give as he enters his ninth NFL season.

"You're going to get a guy that plays with a lot of energy, is going to communicate to the guys around him, is going to try and get turnovers," said Fitzpatrick, whose 28 takeaways from 2018-25 is fifth-most among league safeties. "I'm going to play within the rules of the game, but I'm going to take calculated risks."

Calculated risk could also be the name of the game for Nahshon Wright, who signed with the Jets in free agency. The sixth-year CB led the league with eight takeaways for Chicago last season.

"Just continue to work," Wright said of how to build on that production. "Be intentional about my work in practice, and it will show up in the games."

Wright could compete for a starting job with second-year pro Azareye'h Thomas, who appeared in 12 games for the Green & White before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. Thomas recorded PDs in six consecutive games, tying Darrelle Revis for the second-longest streak by a Jets rookie. Malachi Moore, another Jets draft pick, will be back for more after appearing in all 17 games, starting 14, and tallying 95 tackles, second-most on the team.

The group also features returning veterans in S Andre Cisco and CBs Brandon Stephens and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. as well as a free agent addition in S Dane Belton.

Cisco re-signed with the Jets this offseason after a pectoral injury cut his 2025 season short. Stephens appeared in 16 games, playing 99% of the Jets' defensive snaps, while Brownlee showcased plenty of potential in seven games after he was acquired via a trade with the Titans. Belton joins the Jets after four seasons with the Giants.

The group will operate under the leadership of Glenn, who will take on defensive play calling responsibilities in 2026.