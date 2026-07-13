Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | Young and Hungry Offensive Line Has 'No Weak Link'

Position at a Glance in '26

Last season, the Jets used the same offensive line combination in every game for the first time since 2012. Four of the five -- LT Olu Fashanu, C Josh Myers, RG Joe Tippmann and RT Armand Membou -- return to a unit that has both a high floor and a high ceiling.

"It's really good," said Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich. "Young and hungry group, but seasoned. They've played football together, it's already been well documented, the whole year last year. Extremely well-coached, Steve Heiden, and Natty [Brian Natkin], and [Al] Netter, they do a great job coaching those guys. They know how to work."

The Jets averaged 4.6 yards per rush last season, which ranked tied for eighth in the NFL. It's no secret that head coach Aaron Glenn and Reich want to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball.

"I mean they're really physically talented," Reich said. "They know what we're trying to do. I sense a real consistency among the group and the right mentality. There is no weak link up there -- mentally or physically. It's a very high-functioning, mentally, like processing what we're doing and why we're doing it and seeing it done at a fast level. I've been very impressed by the group."

Storyline to Watch

All eyes will be on the newcomer at LG Dylan Parham. Alijah-Vera Tucker, who sustained a torn triceps last summer and whose spot was filled by Joe Tippmann, signed with the New England Patriots in free agency. John Simpson, a 17-game starter at LG, rejoined the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

The Jets filled Simpson's spot with Parham, a third-round pick out of Memphis who played in 64 games (63 starts) for the Raiders from 2022-25 and logged 3,803 offensive snaps plus 233 more on special teams.

"Dylan has been great," Olu Fashanu said. "I'd say the biggest thing from him is just how hard of a worker he is. He doesn't say, 'Oh, he's a quiet guy,' but any time you see him in the weight room, he's just working, and same thing on the field. He's just a worker. We've built a pretty good partnership on the left side, we communicate well within each other between every play. So, just having Dylan on the line, it's a good feeling."

Despite changing teams, Parham will block for QB Geno Smith for a second consecutive season. Some of the Jets' interior depth pieces include Xavier Newman, Marquis Hayes and rookie Anez Cooper, a sixth-round pick from Miami.

"I bring physicality, athleticism, great mindset," said Parham of his game. "The experience that I have, I've played a lot of interior positions, center and both guards. I'll just bring the knowledge I have for the game."

What They're Saying

Last season, Armand Membou, the No. 7 overall selection from Missouri, allowed one or less pressure in nine games. That tied for the second-fewest by a tackle drafted in the last five years during their rookie season.