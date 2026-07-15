Jets Partner with Xerox to Integrate Technology Across Daily Operations

The New York Jets have partnered with Xerox, one of the world's most recognized technology leaders, in a new multi-year agreement focused on integrating technology across the team's day-to-day football and business operations. As a central part of the relationship, Xerox solutions are being implemented throughout the organization, including document management, printing infrastructure, and internal workflows across both the training facility and front office.

"We're excited to welcome Xerox into the Jets family," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Senior Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "This partnership is about putting their technology to work to support how we operate and improve efficiency across the organization on a daily basis."

Xerox will work closely with the Jets' IT team to showcase how its solutions can enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support the demands of a fast-paced, high-stakes environment. It will provide the opportunity to highlight how Xerox solutions are applied within a professional sports environment through a custom content feature.

"In professional sports every decision matters and every second counts, and that's exactly the kind of environment where Xerox thrives," said Darren Cassidy, chief marketing officer at Xerox. "By integrating our document management and workflow automation solutions across the Jets training facility and front office, we're helping the organization eliminate friction and focus on winning. Through the Jets Partner Alliance, we're creating connections between great businesses that share a commitment to operational excellence."

The partnership also includes supporting sponsorship of the Jets Partner Alliance, providing Xerox access to a year-round B2B platform connecting leading brands across the team's network, reinforcing a shared focus on driving meaningful B2B relationships through sports.