Jets 2026 Training Camp Preview | Breece Hall Leads a Big 3 in the Backfield

Position at a Glance in '26

After placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Breece Hall on March 3, the Jets and their marquee back agreed to a multi-year extension on May 11. Hall, who rushed for 1,065 yards last season while becoming the first Jet since Chris Ivory in 2015 to reach 1,000 yards, will again be joined in the backfield by Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen.

Flying under the radar last season, Davis had excellent production. His 5.5 yards per carry were the fifth-highest average among all RBs with 40-plus attempts. He also averaged 6.59 yards per play, the second-highest average among backs with 50-plus touches.

Allen, whose season ended in Week 4 after spraining his MCL in Miami, put on more muscle mass somehow while lowering his body fat. He felt good this spring at 6-1, 250 pounds.

"To see him out there and to see him running around, to see a big man that's as agile, obviously, you know you can use him in the run game, but to be able to use him in the passing game, that was the vision with him, Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis last year," HC Aaron Glenn said. "Obviously, we hated to see him go down with the injury, but, man, it's good to see him out there with us."

Storyline to Watch

Since he entered the league in 2022, Breece Hall is one of only 11 running backs to reach 5,000 scrimmage yards, and the third-youngest to do so behind only Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. Still just 25, Hall is seeing the game better and that might mean he has another gear.

"I feel like I can play with a lot more of like accelerated vision now, just kind of expecting what's going on," he said this spring. "Talking to my coaches, they said I've been a lot better in getting to my attack points and getting to good leverage in my pass pros in walkthroughs and everything. So, I'd say just playing with accelerated vision is the biggest part of my game that I've gotten better at. But all this stuff is cool right now, but it doesn't matter until you get the pads on, so we'll see once we get into training camp."

Hall, who was limited to seven games his rookie season due to a torn ACL, is one of the NFL's top dual backs. His 17-game average thus far is 1,032 rush yards (4.50 per) and 5 TDs and 57 receptions for 498 yards (8.7 per) and 3 TDs.

"I feel like they've really put me in position with all the guys we've brought in and the team we're building around us to really flourish and for me to really be myself," Hall said after putting pen to paper. "So God willing we stay healthy and everything goes as planned, I feel like this could be my best season, for sure.

What They're Saying

Two special teams stalwarts -- FB Andrew Beck and RB Kene Nwangwu -- re-signed in the offseason. But the backfield touches will start with Hall and his third-year complements, Davis and Allen, both also offer versatile skill sets.