Which Battle At Jets Training Camp Are You Most Excited About?

AV: I'll be keeping my eyes on the trenches throughout training camp. Over the offseason, the Green & White grew in size defensively and it will be great to see how those pieces start coming together. T'Vondre Sweat is a player we discuss often, and I think a majority is eager to get a look at how that size and athleticism pair to ultimately benefit the defense's ability to stop the run. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said his primary goal is teaching the entire unit to "stop the run" and then focus on getting "after the quarterback." The Jets ranked pretty low last season in rushing defense, but these additions should help improve that statistic. In addition to the new veterans in the room, I am looking forward to seeing how the Jets No. 2 overall pick, David Bailey, looks once the pads come on. Dunbar said he's "smart" and "does a great job of taking notes," so once those full speed reps start ramping up, we will finally get to see how he works within the system. The Jets offensive line was pretty consistent in 2025 and will only have one new piece with Dylan Parham expected to be on the starting line in 2026. So, because of how the defensive line has changed this offseason, those battles in the trenches will be fun to watch.