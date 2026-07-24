Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and Amanda Vogt will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: Which Battle At Jets Training Camp Are You Most Excited About?
EA: I've got my eyes on backup quarterback and cornerback. While Geno Smith is the clear QB1, Bailey Zappe, rookie Cade Klubnik and second-year passer Brady Cook will compete in camp for the No. 2 spot. The Jets will always explore ways to improve their roster and veterans will spring free during the summer, but each of the three quarterbacks will have an opportunity to make an early statement. At cornerback, I'm looking forward to the battles opposite Brandon Stephens and at nickel. Nahshon Wright led the NFL in takeaways last season while Azareye'h Thomas had a fine rookie campaign, tallying PDs in 6 consecutive games from Weeks 7-12. That tied with Darrelle Revis for the second-longest streak by a Jets rookie since 2000. Rookie D'Angelo Ponds, a second-round selection, will likely continue to get work inside and outside. He's a big-time playmaker who arrives with a championship pedigree. Plus Minkah Fitzpatrick, a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, is a chess piece who can excel at nickel as well and Jarvis Brownlee Jr., acquired from the Titans last September, plays with a chip and exudes a dog mentality in the box.
RL: I'm fascinated with the dynamics ahead in the secondary. At safety, Malachi Moore was the one constant in the deep middle — in his 13 safety starts, the precocious rookie was paired with 5 different starting mates. Andre Cisco started 4 games alongside Moore and re-signed after missing the last 9 games with injury. But significant competition also arrived via trade in Minkah Fitzpatrick, an 8-season starter, Pro Bowler, All-Pro first-teamer, 5-time defensive-return-TD scorer and Jersey guy. Former Giant Dane Belton has also started in his 4 seasons. And will there be snaps for speedy seventh-round pick VJ Payne? At corner, RCB Brandon Stephens played 56-plus snaps in each of the Jets' first 16 games, rookie LCB Azareye'h Thomas had 4 starts before a season-ending injury, and Qwan'tez Stiggers also started last year. But behold, UFA Nahshon Wright, the NFL leader last year with 8 takeaways, is vying for a job. So is rapid second-rounder D'Angelo Ponds, who can play inside and outside. Moore can play back or in the slot, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr., a September trade addition, also returns to the nickel picture after a season-ending injury. Who gets the starts, who gets the snaps, and perhaps most important to keep an eye on, who gets the thefts to get the Jets off their INT schneid.
AV: I'll be keeping my eyes on the trenches throughout training camp. Over the offseason, the Green & White grew in size defensively and it will be great to see how those pieces start coming together. T'Vondre Sweat is a player we discuss often, and I think a majority is eager to get a look at how that size and athleticism pair to ultimately benefit the defense's ability to stop the run. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar said his primary goal is teaching the entire unit to "stop the run" and then focus on getting "after the quarterback." The Jets ranked pretty low last season in rushing defense, but these additions should help improve that statistic. In addition to the new veterans in the room, I am looking forward to seeing how the Jets No. 2 overall pick, David Bailey, looks once the pads come on. Dunbar said he's "smart" and "does a great job of taking notes," so once those full speed reps start ramping up, we will finally get to see how he works within the system. The Jets offensive line was pretty consistent in 2025 and will only have one new piece with Dylan Parham expected to be on the starting line in 2026. So, because of how the defensive line has changed this offseason, those battles in the trenches will be fun to watch.
JB: When the Jets used their second selection in the first-round of April's NFL Draft to add Oregon's imposing tight end Kenyon Sadiq (6-3, 241), it seemed like GM Darren Mougey was at work perfecting his curveball. After all the Green & White had Mason Taylor (a 2025 second-rounder) and Jeremy Ruckert who is entering his fifth season in the league. For me, the "battle" among the tight ends in training camp isn't so much about who is No. 1, No. 2, etc., but who will see the most time in a varied and dynamic offense being conjured by coordinator Frank Reich. Throughout his career, Reich has been partial to featuring TEs in 12 and 13 personnel setups with two, even three on the field simultaneously. With the Eagles (2016-17), Reich featured Zach Ertz, Brent Celek and Trey Burton. In Indianapolis (2018-22), Reich helped nurture Jack Doyle and saw Eric Ebron grab 13 TD passes in '18. In addition to his size, Sadiq brings elite speed to the position -- he ran 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time recorded by a TE at the NFL Combine in more than 20 years. Over 13 games last season (and with WR Garrett Wilson limited to 7 games due to injury), Taylor led the team in targets (65) and receptions (44). With the mix of talent and skill among Sadiq, Taylor and Ruckert in the pass (and ground) game, the opposition will have its hands full.