Jets Announce 2026 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

The Jets White Out in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers headlines a season of game initiatives as fans can expect a unique gameday atmosphere each week at MetLife Stadium.

For the home opener against the Packers on Sept. 20, fans are asked to wear white during the first ever Jets White Out. The Jets will wear white helmets with their primary white uniforms for the first time and white towels courtesy of Pepsi will be distributed at the gates.

The Jets' schedule also features league-wide initiatives including Latino Heritage which is also Sept. 20, Crucial Catch presented by Atlantic Health on Oct. 10 (vs. Browns), Salute to Service on Nov. 15 (vs. Bills), and Inspire Change on Dec. 27 (vs. Patriots).

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, the Jets will sport their Classic uniform for the First Responders game theme on Oct. 25.

In Week 5 against the Browns, fans will receive Green & White flags courtesy of JetBlue to create a stripe out in the stands. The Jets displayed a similar atmosphere last season against the Denver Broncos across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Jets will celebrate Youth Football during the Dec. 13 matchup against Denver.

And the "Gotham City Football" Rivalries uniform returns when the Jets host the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Jets debuted the unique look last season against the Miami Dolphins.