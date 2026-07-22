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Jets Announce 2026 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

Inaugural Jets White Out and Return of Rivalries Uniform Highlight Slate of Games

Jul 22, 2026 at 09:58 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

260709 Game Themes Announcement 16X9 (2)

The Jets White Out in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers headlines a season of game initiatives as fans can expect a unique gameday atmosphere each week at MetLife Stadium.

For the home opener against the Packers on Sept. 20, fans are asked to wear white during the first ever Jets White Out. The Jets will wear white helmets with their primary white uniforms for the first time and white towels courtesy of Pepsi will be distributed at the gates.

The Jets' schedule also features league-wide initiatives including Latino Heritage which is also Sept. 20, Crucial Catch presented by Atlantic Health on Oct. 10 (vs. Browns), Salute to Service on Nov. 15 (vs. Bills), and Inspire Change on Dec. 27 (vs. Patriots).

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, the Jets will sport their Classic uniform for the First Responders game theme on Oct. 25.

In Week 5 against the Browns, fans will receive Green & White flags courtesy of JetBlue to create a stripe out in the stands. The Jets displayed a similar atmosphere last season against the Denver Broncos across the pond at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Jets will celebrate Youth Football during the Dec. 13 matchup against Denver.

And the "Gotham City Football" Rivalries uniform returns when the Jets host the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Jets debuted the unique look last season against the Miami Dolphins.

Tickets for the season are on sale now. Single game tickets and group ticket packages can be purchased by visiting nyjets.com/tickets. VIP luxury suites are available for a special gameday experience at nyjets.com/suites/.

Full 2026 Regular Season Game Initiative & Giveaway Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. Presented by Moody’s
Jets White Out & Latino Heritage Day - White Towel Giveaway Courtesy of Pepsi

Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Presented by Atlantic Health
Stripe Out & Crucial Catch - Green & White Flag Giveaway Courtesy of JetBlue

Sunday, Oct. 26, vs. Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Presented by JetBlue
Classic Uniform & First Responders Appreciation Day

Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. Presented by New Jersey Lottery

Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. Presented by Ticketmaster
Salute to Service

Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. Presented by Verizon
Youth Football Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m.
Rivalries Uniform & Rivalries Giveaway

Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Presented by Johnson & Johnson

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