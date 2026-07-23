Jets Training Camp Preview | Minkah Fitzpatrick Headlines 2026 Safeties

Storyline to Watch

Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro-Bowler and three-time All-Pro with 21 career INTs, so how will he fit in with the Jets? Well, head coach Aaron Glenn doesn't expect his playmaking ability to "change at all."

"That's one of the reasons why we got him here," Glenn said during OTAs. "We want guys that can get their hands on the ball, we want guys that can make plays and we also want guys that, when things break down, have the instincts to get us right back where we need to be to give us another chance to have another play.

"He's done that throughout his career, so I'm expecting the same."

Fitzpatrick said he and Glenn see the game in "a very similar light," which made the transition to the Jets much easier.

"I think we have a very great dynamic in regards to the team: we have vets where we need them, and then we have a lot of young, hungry guys who are willing to learn," Fitzpatrick said.

Week to week, Fitzpatrick is always going to be looking to improve — Jets fans can expect consistency from the veteran.

"I'm not going to try and create a whole new identity at 29- years -old," he said. "You're going to get a guy that plays with a lot of energy, is going to communicate to the guys around him, that's going to try and get turnovers. He's going to play within the rules of the scheme, but I'm going to take calculated risks."

What They're Saying

Fitzpatrick is the type of veteran who leads by example rather than always being one of the loudest voices in the room, but DT Harrison Phillips appreciates how he approaches meetings.