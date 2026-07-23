Notebook | Former Jets WR Braylon Edwards Knows From 'Fresh Starts'

Draft Gives His Old Team a 'Fresh Start'

Heading into training camp, Edwards said the Jets' strong 2026 draft, particularly the team's three first-round selections -- edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Omar Cooper Jr. -- have the potential to be productive for years to come. He was particularly high on Bailey, who starred first at Stanford before a final season with Texas Tech.

"So many individuals were upset with the first pick, and then obviously the Giants ended up picking up the guy that they [fans and others] wanted in Arvell Reese," Edwards said. "But I was more happy with David Bailey. I was more happy with a defensive player that already knows his position. That you're not trying to teach him how to play defensive end in this league. You're only teaching him scheme. You're allowing him to be what he is. So I like that move more than Arvell Reese. I know I'm in the minority."

Adding Sadiq gives OC Frank Reich and QB Geno Smith another arrow in their quiver -- and a matchup nightmare for linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties -- to go along with RB Breece Hall and a wide receiver corps led by Garrett Wilson.

"And then another move that happened -- people were pissed at the Kenyon Sadiq [pick]," he said. "They wanted Makai Lemon or they wanted wide receivers that were available. Like a tight end that runs 4.3 [40] that has a 42-inch vert and that comes from Oregon. Those things don't fall off trees. The last tight end that had such ability for me was Vernon Davis, and he was a unicorn. If Vernon would have played in this day and age, the passing age, he would be a mismatch against every team.

"And that's what I see for Kenyon Sadiq. Like safeties are not going to be able to cover him. DBs are not going to be able to cover him, and you damn sure better not put linebackers on him. So I think you got a player that is a mismatch nightmare, and I think Geno Smith is going to have some fun throwing the ball to him."