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Notebook | Former Jets WR Braylon Edwards Knows From 'Fresh Starts'

Big Fan of Drafting Edge David Bailey and TE Kenyon Sadiq

Jul 23, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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The Jets' former star receiver Braylon Edwards knows all about "fresh starts." After four-plus largely productive seasons with Cleveland after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, Edwards was traded to the Green & White. After enduring losing records in three of his four seasons with the Browns, Edwards landed with a club poised to advance to consecutive AFC Championship games in 2009 and '10.

"I was just excited that I was leaving Cleveland," Edwards, 43, told team reporter Eric Allen on a recent edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "It was a fresh start. I didn't really care where it was at. I didn't pay much attention to the New York Jets. Realistically, I didn't even know they were three-and-one at that time under [QB] Mark Sanchez. I was happy to get out of Cleveland, and I knew my boy Kerry Rhodes played there, and I knew my boy Bart Scott played there.

"When I got to New York they were taking the photo, it was team picture day. So I arrived on the perfect day, so I made the picture. But I remember after my first practice, I was so caught up in trying to prove myself. Like I was happy to be out of Cleveland, and I wanted to show that team, hey, look, you guys did make a mistake on me. So I remember diving for passes. This is just who I am."

In those two seasons that left the Jets one step from the Super Bowl, Edwards played in 28 games and caught 88 passes for 1,085 yards and 11 TDs.

"It was a heck of a two-year run," he said. "I learned a lot about myself. I learned about the game of football. I learned a lot about playoffs. I learned a lot about politics. I learned how all the things work in the world of sports. It was only two years, but it felt like a lot more."

Edwards left in free agency after the 2010 season and signed with San Francisco. Although he did return to the Jets for three games in 2012 and plans to be at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center during training camp, which begins next week.

Draft Gives His Old Team a 'Fresh Start'
Heading into training camp, Edwards said the Jets' strong 2026 draft, particularly the team's three first-round selections -- edge David Bailey, TE Kenyon Sadiq and WR Omar Cooper Jr. -- have the potential to be productive for years to come. He was particularly high on Bailey, who starred first at Stanford before a final season with Texas Tech.

"So many individuals were upset with the first pick, and then obviously the Giants ended up picking up the guy that they [fans and others] wanted in Arvell Reese," Edwards said. "But I was more happy with David Bailey. I was more happy with a defensive player that already knows his position. That you're not trying to teach him how to play defensive end in this league. You're only teaching him scheme. You're allowing him to be what he is. So I like that move more than Arvell Reese. I know I'm in the minority."

Adding Sadiq gives OC Frank Reich and QB Geno Smith another arrow in their quiver -- and a matchup nightmare for linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties -- to go along with RB Breece Hall and a wide receiver corps led by Garrett Wilson.

"And then another move that happened -- people were pissed at the Kenyon Sadiq [pick]," he said. "They wanted Makai Lemon or they wanted wide receivers that were available. Like a tight end that runs 4.3 [40] that has a 42-inch vert and that comes from Oregon. Those things don't fall off trees. The last tight end that had such ability for me was Vernon Davis, and he was a unicorn. If Vernon would have played in this day and age, the passing age, he would be a mismatch against every team.

"And that's what I see for Kenyon Sadiq. Like safeties are not going to be able to cover him. DBs are not going to be able to cover him, and you damn sure better not put linebackers on him. So I think you got a player that is a mismatch nightmare, and I think Geno Smith is going to have some fun throwing the ball to him."

"And you still got another wide receiver at the end of the round, Omar Cooper. So looking at those moves, looking at that just in the draft, I'd say it's a really good draft for the Jets. I think Aaron Glenn in Year 2 is going to surprise some people, along with the free-agent acquisitions and trades."

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