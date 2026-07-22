Jets Partner with Coyote Promotions 

The New York Jets have partnered with Coyote Promotions, a leading promotional merchandise agency, in a multi-year agreement focused on delivering premium branded merchandise, gifting solutions, and activation support across the organization's fan initiatives, business operations, and partner network.

As part of the partnership, Coyote Promotions will serve as a preferred provider for promotional initiatives, including branded giveaways, gifting programs, and partner activations. The partnership will also provide opportunities for co-branded merchandise and engagement initiatives that support both fan-facing and business-to-business experiences.

"We're excited to welcome Coyote Promotions to the Jets family," said Jeff Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "Coyote has built a strong reputation for delivering creative, high-quality promotional solutions, and their expertise will help elevate how we engage with our fans, partners, and broader business community."

Coyote Promotions will also become a supporting partner of the Jets Partner Alliance (JPA), the organization's year-round business-to-business platform connecting corporate partners, suite holders, and industry leaders through networking events and relationship-building opportunities. Through the program, Coyote will have opportunities to engage directly with members of the Jets corporate partners ecosystem while showcasing its branded merchandise and promotional capabilities.

"Partnering with the New York Jets is an exciting milestone for Coyote, especially as a New York-based company and a recent NFL licensee. We are thrilled to join an organization with so much momentum and look forward to growing together and building something special," said Marc Simone, CEO of Coyote Promotions.

The partnership also includes year-round marketing and engagement opportunities for Coyote Promotions, including visibility across Jets digital channels, featured offers on the Flight Club Portal, and exposure through gameday assets at MetLife Stadium. These touchpoints will provide Coyote with valuable opportunities to connect with Jets fans and business stakeholders while further extending the brand's presence.

About Coyote Promotions

Coyote Promotions is a New York-based, full-service brand merchandising agency that helps leading organizations turn merchandise into meaningful brand experiences. From concept and creative development through sourcing, production, and fulfillment, Coyote delivers innovative promotional products and fan-engagement campaigns that connect brands with their audiences.