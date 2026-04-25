Jets Trade Up in Round 6 of the 2026 NFL Draft

This is the fourth trade GM Darren Mougey has executed in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets' first trade of the draft came on day 1, sending back picks No. 33 (second round) and No. 179 (fifth round) to the San Francisco 49ers for pick No. 30 (first round). The second move came on day 2, when Mougey and co. swapped pick No. 44 (second round) with the Detroit Lions for picks No. 50 (second round) and No. 128 (fourth round). And third came on day 3 as the Green & White exchanged a pair of fourth-round picks (No. 128 and No. 140) for picks No. 110 (Round 4) and No. 199 (Round 6) with the Bengals.