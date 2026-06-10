Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Looks To Be 'More Consistent' '26

"I think with Demario Davis being next to him, that's going to help him out a lot because he's still a young player and he is a player that came from being a safety to being a linebacker. So having somebody that's been in this league for a long time as Demario sitting right beside him, it could only help him. Any player that's self-aware and will critique themselves like that on a year-to-year basis, always good."

The 2024 season was Sherwood's breakout year when he led the league with 98 solo tackles (158 total) and had to step up after veteran LB C.J. Mosley played in only 4 games. Sherwood is excited for the opportunity to line up next to another Pro Bowl 'backer in Davis.

"It's been great," Sherwood said about having Davis around as OTAs draw to a close ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp. "I'll say the only thing I could say from last year -- we were a pretty young team -- so when there were times where I felt like I did need someone to lean on or felt like I needed a little bit more knowledge of something. I feel like for the last few weeks of OTAs and the offseason, like he's been there, and I'll say you can feel his presence and it's beneficial for everybody on the team, not just myself."

He added: "He's been tremendous for all of us."

Having Davis in his ear will be a new experience for Sherwood, as will having Glenn calling the plays on defense.