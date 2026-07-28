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Jets WR Garrett Wilson Determined to Return to Form

Named by NFL.com as the Green & White’s Potential Non-QB Team MVP Candidate

Jul 28, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

GE

By any yardstick, personal or otherwise, the 2025 NFL season was not what Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson expected or ever envisioned.

He appeared in only 7 games after sustaining a season-ending sprained knee in the Week 10 victory over Cleveland and did not eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time across his first 4 NFL seasons. It was a bittersweet ending to Wilson's season, which began with him signing a lucrative four-year contract extension.

"It was tough, man," Wilson said in late May. "It was one of those, where you know, in hindsight, I look at it, and it's like, all right, maybe, maybe you needed it, because I hadn't been out with for an extended period of time up to that point, and it really allowed me to change my point of view, and just kind of look at some things from a different angle. I don't want to sit here and act like I didn't get anything out of it, but not playing football which is ultimately what I was brought here to do, it hurt me."

Now, with veteran Jets officially reporting to camp on Tuesday and the team set to begin its summer practice schedule on Wednesday, GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn have overseen a project on offense that has brought QB Geno Smith to the team for a second go-round, re-signed RB1 Breece Hall, watched the development of WR Adonai Mitchell and the drafting in the first round of Omar Cooper Jr., while also returning a solid offensive line.

According to NFL.com senior writer Kevin Patra, all those moves plus Wilson's elite pedigree make him the Jets' best bet to earn consideration as team MVP among non-QBs -- and as a possible league MVP.

Gallery | Jets 2026 Training Camp Roster in Photos

See photos of the Jets' 2026 90-man roster heading into training camp.

RB Braelon Allen - 0
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RB Braelon Allen - 0

CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1
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CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2
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CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2

RB Kene Nwagnwu - 3
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RB Kene Nwagnwu - 3

QB Brady Cook - 4
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QB Brady Cook - 4

WR Garrett Wilson - 5
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WR Garrett Wilson - 5

S Dane Belton - 6
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S Dane Belton - 6

QB Geno Smith - 7
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QB Geno Smith - 7

S Andre Cisco - 8
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S Andre Cisco - 8

Edge Will McDonald - 9
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Edge Will McDonald - 9

QB Cade Klubnik - 10
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QB Cade Klubnik - 10

QB Bailey Zappe - 11
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QB Bailey Zappe - 11

P Austin McNamara - 14
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P Austin McNamara - 14

WR Adonai Mitchell - 15
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WR Adonai Mitchell - 15

TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16
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TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16

WR Tim Patrick - 17
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WR Tim Patrick - 17

WR Isaiah Williams - 18
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WR Isaiah Williams - 18

K Jason Sanders - 19
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K Jason Sanders - 19

RB Breece Hall - 20
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RB Breece Hall - 20

CB Brandon Stephens - 21
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CB Brandon Stephens - 21

DB Keidron Smith - 22
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DB Keidron Smith - 22

CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23
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CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23

CB Jarius Monroe - 25
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CB Jarius Monroe - 25

RB Sam Scott - 25
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RB Sam Scott - 25

DB Nahshon Wright - 26
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DB Nahshon Wright - 26

DB Malachi Moore - 27
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DB Malachi Moore - 27

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29
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S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29

CB Tre Brown - 30
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CB Tre Brown - 30

WR Gee Scott - 30
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WR Gee Scott - 30

Edge David Bailey - 31
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Edge David Bailey - 31

RB Isaiah Davis - 32
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RB Isaiah Davis - 32

CB Jordan Clark - 33
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CB Jordan Clark - 33

DB VJ Payne - 34
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DB VJ Payne - 34

WR Caullin Lacy - 35
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WR Caullin Lacy - 35

S Dean Clark - 35
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S Dean Clark - 35

K Cade York - 36
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K Cade York - 36

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37
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CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37

WR DT Sheffield - 38
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WR DT Sheffield - 38

CB Mory Bamba - 38
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CB Mory Bamba - 38

CB Samuel Womack III - 39
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CB Samuel Womack III - 39

WR Jalen Walthall - 39
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WR Jalen Walthall - 39

RB Chip Trayanum - 40
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RB Chip Trayanum - 40

RB Chip Trayanum - 40
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RB Chip Trayanum - 40

LS Thomas Hennessy - 42
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LS Thomas Hennessy - 42

LB Mykal Walker - 43
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LB Mykal Walker - 43

LB Jamien Sherwood - 44
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LB Jamien Sherwood - 44

LB Jamien Sherwood - 44
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LB Jamien Sherwood - 44

FB Andrew Beck - 47
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FB Andrew Beck - 47

LB Jaden Keller - 48
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LB Jaden Keller - 48

LS Garrison Grimes - 49
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LS Garrison Grimes - 49

OL Liam Fornadel - 50
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OL Liam Fornadel - 50

LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51
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LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51

Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52
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Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52

LB Chase Wilson - 53
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LB Chase Wilson - 53

Edge Paschal Ekeji - 54
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Edge Paschal Ekeji - 54

Edge Braiden McGregor - 55
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Edge Braiden McGregor - 55

LB Demario Davis - 56
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LB Demario Davis - 56

Edge Kingsley Jonathan - 57
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Edge Kingsley Jonathan - 57

DL Mazi Smith - 58
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DL Mazi Smith - 58

OL Kohl Levao - 60
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OL Kohl Levao - 60

OL Max Mitchell - 61
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OL Max Mitchell - 61

OL Dylan Parham - 64
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OL Dylan Parham - 64

OL Xavier Newman - 65
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OL Xavier Newman - 65

OL Joe Tippmann - 66
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OL Joe Tippmann - 66

OL Landon Young - 67
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OL Landon Young - 67

Edge Nathan Voorhis - 69
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Edge Nathan Voorhis - 69

OL Armand Membou - 70
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OL Armand Membou - 70

OL Josh Myers - 71
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OL Josh Myers - 71

OL Anez Cooper - 72
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OL Anez Cooper - 72

OL Olu Fashanu - 74
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OL Olu Fashanu - 74

OL Courtland Ford - 75
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OL Courtland Ford - 75

OL Xavier Hill - 76
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OL Xavier Hill - 76

OL Marquis Hayes - 77
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OL Marquis Hayes - 77

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 78
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DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 78

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79
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OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79

WR Jamaal Pritchett - 81
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WR Jamaal Pritchett - 81

WR Arian Smith - 82
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WR Arian Smith - 82

WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83
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WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83

WR Malik McClain - 84
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WR Malik McClain - 84

TE Mason Taylor - 85
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TE Mason Taylor - 85

TE Jelani Woods - 86
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TE Jelani Woods - 86

TE Chase Curtis - 87
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TE Chase Curtis - 87

TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89
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TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89

DL Jowon Briggs - 91
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DL Jowon Briggs - 91

DL David Onyemata - 93
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DL David Onyemata - 93

DL Tyler Baron - 94
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DL Tyler Baron - 94

DL Eric Watts - 95
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DL Eric Watts - 95

DL Jack Heflin - 96
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DL Jack Heflin - 96

DL Harrison Phillips - 97
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DL Harrison Phillips - 97

DL Payton Page - 98
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DL Payton Page - 98

DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99
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DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99

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"It doesn't take a true ball-knower to understand that quarterbacks tend to be widely viewed as the most valuable players on their respective teams," Patra writes. "So, with that in mind, I'm taking a look at the rosters for all 32 clubs to identify the non-QB MVP for each squad."

Wilson was his pick on the Jets.

Patra believes the acquisition of Smith, a veteran QB who excelled in Seattle before a down year with Las Vegas, is one of the keys for Wilson.

"Here's the list of QBs Wilson has caught a TD pass from in his career: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Mike White and Joe Flacco," Patra writes. "Geno Smith is coming off a troubling season behind a bad offensive line in Vegas, but he represents potentially the best QB Wilson has played with in his entire career.

"For all the quarterback issues, Wilson put up three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns before missing nine games last season due to injury. He's a field-tilter who can make the circus catch against any coverage. With more weapons around him this year, perhaps he doesn't see quite as many targets, but he'll be in position to capitalize on the chances he does have with better QB play."

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