Jets WR Garrett Wilson Determined to Return to Form

By any yardstick, personal or otherwise, the 2025 NFL season was not what Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson expected or ever envisioned.
He appeared in only 7 games after sustaining a season-ending sprained knee in the Week 10 victory over Cleveland and did not eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time across his first 4 NFL seasons. It was a bittersweet ending to Wilson's season, which began with him signing a lucrative four-year contract extension.
"It was tough, man," Wilson said in late May. "It was one of those, where you know, in hindsight, I look at it, and it's like, all right, maybe, maybe you needed it, because I hadn't been out with for an extended period of time up to that point, and it really allowed me to change my point of view, and just kind of look at some things from a different angle. I don't want to sit here and act like I didn't get anything out of it, but not playing football which is ultimately what I was brought here to do, it hurt me."
Now, with veteran Jets officially reporting to camp on Tuesday and the team set to begin its summer practice schedule on Wednesday, GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn have overseen a project on offense that has brought QB Geno Smith to the team for a second go-round, re-signed RB1 Breece Hall, watched the development of WR Adonai Mitchell and the drafting in the first round of Omar Cooper Jr., while also returning a solid offensive line.
According to NFL.com senior writer Kevin Patra, all those moves plus Wilson's elite pedigree make him the Jets' best bet to earn consideration as team MVP among non-QBs -- and as a possible league MVP.
See photos of the Jets' 2026 90-man roster heading into training camp.
"It doesn't take a true ball-knower to understand that quarterbacks tend to be widely viewed as the most valuable players on their respective teams," Patra writes. "So, with that in mind, I'm taking a look at the rosters for all 32 clubs to identify the non-QB MVP for each squad."
Wilson was his pick on the Jets.
Patra believes the acquisition of Smith, a veteran QB who excelled in Seattle before a down year with Las Vegas, is one of the keys for Wilson.
"Here's the list of QBs Wilson has caught a TD pass from in his career: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Mike White and Joe Flacco," Patra writes. "Geno Smith is coming off a troubling season behind a bad offensive line in Vegas, but he represents potentially the best QB Wilson has played with in his entire career.
"For all the quarterback issues, Wilson put up three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns before missing nine games last season due to injury. He's a field-tilter who can make the circus catch against any coverage. With more weapons around him this year, perhaps he doesn't see quite as many targets, but he'll be in position to capitalize on the chances he does have with better QB play."