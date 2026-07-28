Jets WR Garrett Wilson Determined to Return to Form

By any yardstick, personal or otherwise, the 2025 NFL season was not what Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson expected or ever envisioned.

He appeared in only 7 games after sustaining a season-ending sprained knee in the Week 10 victory over Cleveland and did not eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time across his first 4 NFL seasons. It was a bittersweet ending to Wilson's season, which began with him signing a lucrative four-year contract extension.

"It was tough, man," Wilson said in late May. "It was one of those, where you know, in hindsight, I look at it, and it's like, all right, maybe, maybe you needed it, because I hadn't been out with for an extended period of time up to that point, and it really allowed me to change my point of view, and just kind of look at some things from a different angle. I don't want to sit here and act like I didn't get anything out of it, but not playing football which is ultimately what I was brought here to do, it hurt me."

Now, with veteran Jets officially reporting to camp on Tuesday and the team set to begin its summer practice schedule on Wednesday, GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn have overseen a project on offense that has brought QB Geno Smith to the team for a second go-round, re-signed RB1 Breece Hall, watched the development of WR Adonai Mitchell and the drafting in the first round of Omar Cooper Jr., while also returning a solid offensive line.