OTA Practice Report | Jets Special Teams in the Spotlight Wednesday 

The Jets are wrapping up OTAs (organized team activities) this week before next week's mandatory minicamp. Head coach Aaron Glenn had the Green & White focusing on red zone situations on Tuesday before shifting gears to special teams on Wednesday. It's a practice he's always excited for.
"Today is one of the days I really like because, well, the rookies and first-year players, man, this is where they start to really understand exactly where their role could be when it comes to special teams," Glenn said. "That'll be good for those guys."
The kicking competition is ongoing and Jason Sanders entered a new leg to in the mix after being signed last week.
"Obviously he did a really good job in Miami and I said this the last time we spoke, is anytime we can get a good player that can create competition, we want to bring the player in to be in to be able to create that," Glenn said. "Those guys will battle it out, I'm sure we'll see exactly how far this goes. But it's just creating competition"
During practice, the Jets used the Jugs machines to simulate kickoffs and punts. While Sanders and Cade York didn't actually kick, coaches got a better look at some of the options the Green & White will have for returners with RB Kene Nwangwu, WR Arian Smith, rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. and WR Isaiah Williams among those getting reps.
For Thursday's final OTA practice, the Jets will focus on third down situations.
See the Jets players on the field during Week 3 of Jets OTA practices.
A 'Big Man's Game'
It's hard to miss defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat out on the practice field. At 366 pounds, he's the Jets largest defensive lineman and Glenn said "he's starting to understand exactly how he fits into this scheme."
Overall, the Green & White's defense has gotten bigger with its offseason additions. LB Demario Davis is 242 pounds, rookie David Bailey is 255, LB Kingsley Enagbare is 258 and LB Joseph Ossai is 263.
"It will always be a big man's game and for us to be able to add large men that have the ability that those guys have, the agility that those guys have, only makes us better as a team," Glenn said. "That was an emphasis for us, but not only big men but big men that can move."
Karl Dunbar is returning to the Jets this season as the defensive line coach — he previously held the same role for three seasons (2012-14) when Glenn was a Jets scout.
"I was always intrigued by the techniques that he taught," Glenn said. "There's no secret to why the guys that he's coached end up playing at a high level. It's because of what he brings to the table and the mentality he has himself, and I think those guys really buy in to who he is and that shows on the field for the most part."
Jetcetera
Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik is dealing with "back tightness" and did not practice on Wednesday but Glenn said "he'll be fine."...Rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) is still rehabbing and was running on the sideline during practice… WR Isaiah Williams had the most receptions during a brief walk through period of base down heavy offense and defense at the start of practice…RB Braelon Allen has gotten bigger in the offseason, now weighing 250 which is 33 pounds more than Breece Hall.