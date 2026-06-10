OTA Practice Report | Jets Special Teams in the Spotlight Wednesday 

The Jets are wrapping up OTAs (organized team activities) this week before next week's mandatory minicamp. Head coach Aaron Glenn had the Green & White focusing on red zone situations on Tuesday before shifting gears to special teams on Wednesday. It's a practice he's always excited for.

"Today is one of the days I really like because, well, the rookies and first-year players, man, this is where they start to really understand exactly where their role could be when it comes to special teams," Glenn said. "That'll be good for those guys."

The kicking competition is ongoing and Jason Sanders entered a new leg to in the mix after being signed last week.

"Obviously he did a really good job in Miami and I said this the last time we spoke, is anytime we can get a good player that can create competition, we want to bring the player in to be in to be able to create that," Glenn said. "Those guys will battle it out, I'm sure we'll see exactly how far this goes. But it's just creating competition"

During practice, the Jets used the Jugs machines to simulate kickoffs and punts. While Sanders and Cade York didn't actually kick, coaches got a better look at some of the options the Green & White will have for returners with RB Kene Nwangwu, WR Arian Smith, rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. and WR Isaiah Williams among those getting reps.