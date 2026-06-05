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Jets DT Harrison Phillips Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

Man in the Middle Recently Honored with United Way’s Hometown Hero Award

Jun 05, 2026 at 08:05 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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In early May, the Jets' veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was recognized by the United Way of New York with its Hometown Hero award for his off-the-field commitment to inclusive youth sports and mentorship though his charity, Harrison's Playmakers. On the field, the eight-year NFL veteran who is preparing for his second season with the Green & White has been tabbed as one of the most underappreciated players in the AFC.

"I still don't understand why the Vikings traded this guy to the Jets last August," wrote Gennaro Filice, an editor at large for NFL.com.

Phillips, 30, a native of Omaha, NE, who graduated from Stanford with a double major in Sociology and Science, Technology and Society, and a minor in Education in December 2017, started and played in all 17 games in the middle of the defensive line in his first season with the Jets.

"Phillips anchored Minnesota's defensive front during Brian Flores' first two years with the franchise, and the Vikes ranked eighth and second in run defense," Filice wrote. "This past season, after parting ways with Phillips, they plummeted to 21st. In related news, Minnesota just spent two of its first three picks on defensive tackles."

Gallery | Harrison Phillips Honored as United Way Hometown Hero at Annual Gridiron Gala Event

Jets DL Harrison Phillips was recognized as the Jets' recipient of the United Way of New York's Hometown Hero award at the 33rd Anniversary Gridiron Gala held in New York.

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In the 2025 season, Phillips had 60 tackles, half a sack, 5 TFL, 2 PD and a forced fumble in a run defense that was challenged all season. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Jets GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn (who plans to call the plays on defense) brought in some reinforcements for Phillips and the rest of the defensive line.

At the top of that list was the No. 2 overall selection in April's NFL Draft, Texas Tech edge David Bailey. Earlier, the Jets traded with Tennessee to obtain massive DT T'Vondre Sweat while signing in free agency David Onyemata, Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare.

"Although the Jets' ground D struggled last season, it sure wasn't Phillips' fault, as NGS [Next Generation Stats] charted him with 51 run stops -- tops among all NFL defensive linemen," Filice wrote. "That underscores the fact that this 307-pounder is much more than a simple space-eater. Over the past five seasons, he has averaged 64 tackles -- a massive figure for an interior defensive lineman."

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