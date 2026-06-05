Jets DT Harrison Phillips Among NFL's Most Underappreciated Players

In early May, the Jets' veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was recognized by the United Way of New York with its Hometown Hero award for his off-the-field commitment to inclusive youth sports and mentorship though his charity, Harrison's Playmakers. On the field, the eight-year NFL veteran who is preparing for his second season with the Green & White has been tabbed as one of the most underappreciated players in the AFC.

"I still don't understand why the Vikings traded this guy to the Jets last August," wrote Gennaro Filice, an editor at large for NFL.com.

Phillips, 30, a native of Omaha, NE, who graduated from Stanford with a double major in Sociology and Science, Technology and Society, and a minor in Education in December 2017, started and played in all 17 games in the middle of the defensive line in his first season with the Jets.